When Gowanda’s season started, senior Wassy Stevens had her doubts. She was unsure of how far the team could go, and her concerns were justified.

The Panthers started 5-5 and seemed as if they were on their way to an average season, until something clicked.

Following a 9-3 loss to Falconer on April 24, Gowanda got hot. Over the next 14 games, the team went 12-2, which was enough to win the first Section VI championship in program history and earn the Panthers a spot in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Class C state semifinals.

Gowanda (16-7) is scheduled to play Section IV’s Thomas Edison (17-6) at 6 p.m. Friday at the Moriches Athletic Complex on Long Island, assuming the air quality will allow.

“I honestly didn’t think we were going to make it this far when we first started,” Stevens said. “During our last few games, I got excited because we were all on the same page.”

The two losses in the stretch were to Silver Creek and Randolph. Although those were tough defeats, the team gained momentum entering the playoffs following an 8-7 victory versus Falconer in the regular season finale. That victory was monumental to the team because it showed its resiliency after the Panthers trailed 4-3 entering the seventh, and then squeaked out an 8-7 win in eight innings.

“They were a good team and we had lost to them twice, but I feel like our energy picked up after we beat them,” Gowanda freshman pitcher Addison Kota said.

Panthers coach Mike Maloney couldn’t agree more. He saw his team evolving right before his eyes, as they were no longer the same team from early in the season.

“It was just a great game and we had to come back to win,” Maloney said. "Our team never backed down or got down on themselves and that’s what started it all, I think. “We had a couple of rough games, but these girls have always played well. We had some games with errors against some tough teams but the girls have played great all year and deserve to go to states.”

Despite only being a freshman, Kota has emerged as one of the team’s best players. She leads the team in batting average (.529), runs (32), hits (36), RBIs (20), doubles (12), triples (five) and home runs (six). In the circle, she has a 2.54 ERA in 104.2 innings pitched with 106 strikeouts.

As for Stevens, she’s third on the team with a .400 batting average with 26 runs, 24 hits, 13 RBI and five doubles. She’s also second on the team in stolen bases.

Much like Gowanda avenged its earlier losses to Falconer, the Panthers beat Silver Creek and Randolph in the sectional playoffs.

In the process of ending the seasons of teams that handed them defeats earlier in the year, Gowanda tightened its play. The Panthers are averaging 7.4 runs per game and only holding opponents to two runs.

“Just the way they’ve been playing and hitting has been great,” Maloney said. “They’re taking their time and not being impatient and play great defense. We play great defense and make routine plays ...

"It’s great to be part of school history and I try to get these girls to realize how much of an accomplishment this really is.”

Air quality challenges

NYSPHSAA announced early Thursday that the weekend state championships would go on as scheduled amid issues with the air quality around the state.

"We will continue to monitor the air quality as we prepare to host the championships starting on Friday," the organization said in a statement.

The Clarence softball team flew into Long Island MacArthur Airport early Thursday.

Asked about the air quality as the Red Devils arrived, coach Todd Banaszak said, "Not bad. No smoke smell. They say it’s still not great, but it’s better than (Wednesday) in Buffalo, in my opinion."

NYSPHSAA prevented teams from practicing outdoors at any of the state championship venues because of the air issues, so Clarence headed to the indoor batting cages at Long Island Field House in Hauppauge.

Clarence is scheduled to play Section VIII's Massapequa at 3:30 p.m.

This is the first year of the state softball tournament extending to two days, with semifinals in all classes Friday and finals Saturday.

St. Francis baseball update

The state Catholic High School Athletic Association made a similar decision regarding it state championships.

As of Thursday afternoon, the St. Francis baseball team is scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Friday at St. John's in Queens in the semifinal against St. Francis Prep of Queens.

Fredonia signings

Fredonia had a signing ceremony this week for eight athletes: Keegan Whitfield and Jay Hawk (SUNY Buffalo State, football), Matt Cash (Morrisville, football), Micah Davis (Utica, football), Jenna Truby (Fredonia State, softball), Annie Gondek (Nazareth, soccer), Gigi Ferro (Geneseo, track) and Gaby Matos (Hilbert, softball).