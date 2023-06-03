The Gowanda baseball team rallied from a four-run deficit, but a single run in the top of the seventh inning ended the Panthers' season in a 6-5 loss to Batavia Notre Dame in the Class C Far West Regional on Saturday at Frontier.

Batavia Notre-Dame scored the winning run off three walks and a sacrifice fly by senior Hayden Groff.

Gowanda had a chance in the bottom of the seventh as Carter Capozzi reached second, but he was stranded there.

“A lot of highs and lows,” Gowanda coach Tim Smith said. “Baseball’s a funny game. We talk about this all the time. We know it’s a seven-inning game, and it absolutely turned out to be that.

“The ebbs and flows of everything really take you through,” he added. “You’ve got to stay as level-headed as possible. One more hit either way, and it could’ve gone our way.”

After a scoreless first inning, Batavia Notre-Dame took the lead on a two-run double by Jimmy Fanara that brought home Chase Cummings and Jordan Welker. Jay Antinore then scored Jimmy Fanara from third base with a single.

Gowanda made a pitching change in the third, swapping out senior Cole Herman for sophomore Alex Pachucinski.

The Panthers eventually found life in the fourth inning when senior John Ondus hit a solo home run.

Notre Dame coach Rick Rapone argued the call for a lengthy period of time, as Ondus’ helmet came off while running the bases, but the run stood.

In the fifth, Groff drove in Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jaden Sherwood to give Notre Dame at 5-1 lead.

The Panthers knew they had work to do.

“There’s never been quit in this team all year,” Smith said. “That’s a testament to this senior class. They played in their fourth straight sectional championship. They’ve done this before. The stage is never too big.

“After losing last year, this was their opportunity. They weren’t going to go down without a fight.”

The rally started with sophomore Blake Herman reaching on an error and later scoring on a wild pitch. Pachucinski walked and was driven in by Tyler Smith to cut the deficit to 5-3.

Notre Dame was retired in order in the top of the sixth.

With the game – and the season – on the line, Blake Herman's drive off the left-field wall brought home Carson Huch. Ondus tied the game at 5-5 when he scored Brayden Smith.

That set the stage for the decisive seventh.

Following a 19-3 season, Smith reiterated how proud he is of the team, including the six seniors: Ondus, Smith, Pachucinski, Herman, Drew Shull and Andrew Barlow.

“We’ve had these guys as ninth-graders,” he said. “To see them grow up – physically, mentally, maurity, all of it – I’m really proud of the young men they’ve become.

“It’s more than the accomplishments and what they’ve done. They’ve done so much for this program and this school. I’m so proud of them.”