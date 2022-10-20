Goalie Hayden Herbold leads Iroquois into Section VI Class B field hockey tournament

The familiar names are atop the brackets for the Section VI field hockey tournament.

Clarence, the undefeated defending champions at 15-0, was named No. 1 in Class A when the brackets were released Thursday. Another defending champion Akron, whose only two losses of the regular season came against Nichols, is No. 1 in Class C with a 12-2 record.

The top seed in Class B goes to Iroquois (12-3-1), another traditionally strong program, that reached the Class B final last season as the No. 2 seed.

That Iroquois team was anchored by All-Western New York and all-state goaltender Hayden Herbold, who had a 1.14 goals against average and a .897 save percentage as a junior. She allowed 22 goals on 213 shots.

This version of the Chiefs (12-31) also is anchored by Herbold, who has taken her game up another step. She is among the Section VI leaders in virtually every goaltending stat, allowing eight goals on 113 shots with a save percentage of .929 and a goals against average of 0.51. Eleven of 16 games were shutouts, including a stretch in which she did not allow a goal for six consecutive games in early September.

A fifth-year starter, she is already committed to Division I Lock Haven. She is on the National Field Hockey Coach Association’s All-American Watch List and has been named a Northeast Player to Watch by MaxFieldHockey.com for the second consecutive year. That list includes 40 players from New York, Rhode Island and Connecticut and she is one of five goaltenders.

Iroquois opens play in the quarterfinals on Monday against the winner of Friday’s game between East Aurora/Holland and Sweet Home. A victory could mean a rematch in the semifinals of last year’s Class B final against Williamsville South, which is seeded fourth this year and would need to beat No. 5 Pioneer to advance. The Billies won the sectional title, 1-0. Herbold stopped 13 of the 14 shots she faced, but allowed a second-quarter goal that proved to be the difference.

Play in Class A and Class C opens Monday with quarterfinals. In Class A, Clarence and Williamsville North have byes into the semifinals and will play their first games Oct. 27. Akron has a bye into the semifinal in Class C and also will open Oct. 27.

Here are the brackets for the Section VI field hockey playoffs in Class A, B and C:

Class A

Quarterfinals

Monday, Oct. 24

5-Orchard Park at 3-West Seneca

6-Kenmore at 3-Lancaster

Semifinals

Thursday, Oct 27

Orchard Park/West Seneca winner at 1-Clarence

Kenmore/Lancaster winner at 2-Williamsville North

Final

Wednesday, Nov. 2

At West Seneca West

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Class B

Pre-Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 21

9-Sweet Home at 8-Holland/East Aurora, 3 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Monday, Oct. 24

SH-EA winner at 1-Iroquois

5-Pioneer at 4-Williamsville South

7-Williamsville East at 2-Starpoint

6-Amherst at 3-Hamburg

Semifinals

Thursday, Oct. 27

At higher seed

SH-EA/Iroquois winner vs. Pioneer/Williamsville South winner

Williamsville East/Starpoint winner vs. Hamburg/Amherst winner

Finals

Wednesday, Nov. 2

At West Seneca West

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Class C

Quarterfinals

Monday, Oct. 24

5-Wilson at 4-Roy Hart, 3 p.m.

7-Newfane at 2-Barker

6-Eden at 3-Medina

Semifinals

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Wilson/Roy-Hart winner at 1-Akron

Newfane/Barker winner vs. Medina/Eden winner

Final

Wednesday, Nov. 2

At West Seneca West

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.