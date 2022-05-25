 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Glynn Molinich named athletic director at Western New York Maritime Chater

  • Updated
  • 0
prep-talk-logo
Support this work for $1 a month

Western New York Maritime-Health Sciences football defensive coordinator Glynn Molinich confirmed that he will be the next athletic director at Western New York Maritime Charter School.

Molinich told The News that his first day is Aug. 1. 

The Falcons football team has won the last three Section VI Class B titles. Tyree Parker is expected to return as head coach. 

0 Comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB suspends Yankees Josh Donaldson for 'inappropriate comments'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News