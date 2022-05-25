Glynn Molinich named athletic director at Western New York Maritime Chater

Western New York Maritime-Health Sciences football defensive coordinator Glynn Molinich confirmed that he will be the next athletic director at Western New York Maritime Charter School.
Molinich told The News that his first day is Aug. 1.
I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as the Athletic Director at Western New York Maritime Charter School and the Maritime - Health Sciences Falcons Football team! @MHSFalconsFB pic.twitter.com/mcVfuUlRoy— Glynn Molinich (@GMolinich17) May 25, 2022
The Falcons football team has won the last three Section VI Class B titles. Tyree Parker is expected to return as head coach.