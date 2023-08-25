This is Part 2 of a series looking at the growth of women’s wrestling in high school and college.

The milestone is in sight.

Girls wrestling is on the doorstep of having its own New York State Public High School Athletic Association state championship.

The Central Committee is expected to vote in October on adding a state tournament beginning in the 2024-25 season.

The path to a girls state championship was initially raised in 2014 when a task force was formed. #SanctionNY, a grassroots effort by wrestling leaders in the state, has strongly advocated for a girls state championship.

“It’s been a long road, but we finally have it,” Section VI girls wrestling chairman Alex Conti said.

In July 2022, girls wrestling was granted “emerging sport status,” meaning at least four of the 11 sections had at least four teams. It will remain an emerging sport this season but has already reached the qualifications for state championships with at least six sections having at least four teams each.

The expected transition represents the continued growth of girls wrestling within Western New York and the state. The New York State Intersectional Girls Wrestling Championship began in 2019 with 41 wrestlers. In 2022, 50 girls competed, and that jumped to 78 last season.

In January, New York became the 37th state to host a recognized girls state high school tournament when the NYSPHSAA conducted its first all-girls invitational in Syracuse. A total of 436 wrestlers applied. The field was narrowed to 208 and wrestlers competed in 16-person brackets, one bracket for each of the 13 weight classes.

This past season, an estimated 1,000 girls wrestled across the state.

Nationally, participation has increased 50% from more than 21,100 to about 31,650 from the 2018-19 and 2021-22 school years, according to the two most recent participation statistics from the National Federation of State High School Associations.

If approved, New York would be the fourth state to offer state championships in girls wrestling for the first time in 2024, joining Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Kentucky.

“I think that it is important to get the girls their own championship event,” Section VI Executive Director Mark DiFilippo said. “The growth of the sport has been exciting to see. This gives girls another option to compete in the winter.”

According to the NYSPHSAA proposal, the girls championship would either be a standalone event a week before the boys individual tournament or could be held in conjunction with the boys event.

“I think it’s crazy that – here we are 50 years, 51 years after Title IX was put in place – it’s taken us this long to offer a sport that is widely desired and into the school setting,” Conti said. “Women’s wrestling is growing so fast.”

‘Open the door’

The first step for the increased participation in girls wrestling was to “open the door to the opportunity,” said Bill Edwards, a coach for the Niagara Frontier girls team whose twin daughters, Meghan and Gwyneth, graduated from Lewiston-Porter in June. They will continue their wrestling careers at John Carroll University in Ohio.

When his daughters were younger, he didn’t know there was an opportunity for them, but over the past several years, he noticed more girls are participating.

In 2021, Ashley Burns of St. Mary’s made history at the All-Catholic meet when she became the first female champion in the 55-year history of the event. Also in 2021, another St. Mary’s wrestler, Grace Monheim, was the first female to win a match in the All-Catholic meet.

In the 2021-22 season, Chautauqua Lake became the first official girls high school wrestling team in Western New York. At the time, there were only two others in the state, Bayshore and Rocky Point on Long Island.

This past season, there were 35 programs across the state and three in Section VI – Fredonia, Chautauqua Lake and Niagara-Frontier League. Conti said Sweet Home, Dunkirk and Lockport, which had seven wrestlers on the NFL team, have confirmed they will add programs for next season and other programs with combined schools are possible. With the new programs, the total could be about 100 wrestlers locally.

“If you build it, they will come,” Bill Edwards said. “We made the girls programs over the last couple of years and the girls wrestling tournaments and the girls opportunities. Sure enough, they like it, and these girls are getting the same sort of growth experiences that the boys have.”

The separation of the boys and girls teams might be helpful in developing more interest, said Meghan Edwards, who won the state intersectional title at her weight class as a junior and was second this past season.

She said a new wrestler might be more comfortable at an all-girls practice with an all-girls team.

That’s how the girls team is run at Chautauqua Lake, which has grown from five wrestlers in its inaugural season to 18 this past season. The T-birds’ girls team practices in a different wrestling room from the boys team with its own coaching staff.

“It does give us an advantage,” said girls coach Pete Dorman, who spent decades as the boys coach and helped found the girls program. “Our girls definitely prefer being in the girls-only environment. Letting them know that they don’t have to practice or wrestle against boys was huge for getting our numbers up.”

For the Edwards twins, wrestling boys was their norm, so there wasn’t a feeling of uneasiness, but they both said how that might be a factor in preventing a girl from participating.

“I found that through our all-girls practices, there’s very different atmospheres and I find girls find it more comfortable when they’re learning when it’s separate,” Meghan said.

Rule changes

The NYSPHSAA Executive Committee is expected to vote in October on a switch from folkstyle to freestyle wrestling, which is what most NCAA women’s wrestling programs use and is the style at the Olympic and international levels.

The state girls wrestling committee noted that many of the girls already wrestle in freestyle tournaments in the offseason. If approved, the change would take place for the 2024-25 season.

Conti said the change would set up girls wrestlers for greater success beyond the high school level.

Freestyle and folkstyle are similar, but the scoring is different and folkstyle places more emphasis on controlling the opponent.

“As we move into a state championship, this recommendation would help separate the sport of wrestling from the boys and give the female wrestlers their own identity,” the committee wrote.

The girls wrestling committee also recommended two rule changes – each period would begin in the neutral position and wrestlers would be brought back to center in neutral position if they go out of bounds. This will help in the transition from folkstyle to freestyle.

And though New York might be one of the later states to offer girls wrestling, the switch in styles would be a first. Currently, no state uses freestyle for girls wrestling, which can put New York wrestlers at an advantage as they prepare for college.

“I see women’s wrestling in the State of New York being one of the premier launching pads throughout the nation,” Conti said. “I just do.”