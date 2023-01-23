Girls wrestling invitational, boys wrestling dual meets to take place this weekend

The first New York State Public High School Athletic Association girls wrestling invitational will take place on Jan. 27 in Syracuse at the SRC Arena on the campus of Onondaga Community College.

The monumental event will feature 31 girls from Western New York and 208 total from around the state across 13 weight classes. Each weight class will include 16 girls.

“This is an exciting time for us as we host our first formal event for only girls wrestlers to compete in a statewide invitational tournament,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director. “There are nearly 1,000 girls competing on girls wrestling teams across the state and we’re pleased to be able to have an event to showcase them on January 27th. We are hopeful this will develop into a state championship in the near future.”

NYSPHSAA began putting the invitational together when girls wrestling was approved this past August as an emerging sport, which means at least four teams exist in at least four sections. NYSPHSAA says 456 girls registered for the event.

The event will start at noon with opening ceremonies and conclude at 6 p.m. with the finals.

The following day, the fifth annual wrestling dual meet championships will take place. Representing Section VI in Division I will be Starpoint and Niagara-Wheatfield. Chautauqua Lake is the lone Section VI team in Division II.

Across all divisions, 24 teams will wrestle, with each team competing in three pool play matches with the top four teams in each division advancing to the semifinals. Opening ceremonies will be at 8:45 a.m. and the finals will start at 5 p.m.

Notes

The town of Hamburg issued a proclamation for Bulldogs senior Clara Strack, acknowledging her becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball. The town board officially declared Jan. 23 as “Clara Strack Day.” Strack will continue her career at Virginia Tech.

Orchard Park senior quarterback Ben Gocella announced on social media that he received a preferred walk-on offer from Saint Francis University to continue his football career.

Lewiston-Porter’s Dominic Massaro on social media Monday announced his commitment to continue his soccer career at Mercyhurst University.

In a game between Canisius and Jamestown, both tied for second in the boys basketball large schools poll, the Crusaders edged the Red Raiders for a 54-51 win.

Sweet Home, ranked No. 6 in the girls basketball large schools poll, beat Williamsville East 51-39. Senior Lauren Hubert had 18 points and 16 rebounds for the Panthers.