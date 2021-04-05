Girls volleyball preview: Panama, Portville look to continue Section VI dominance

Panama has the smallest enrollment in Section VI athletics, with 95 students, but that number doesn't come close to reflecting the passion for girls volleyball and the success enjoyed by the Panthers in the Chautauqua County town.

Coach Tammy Hosier's teams have won the last four sectional Class D championships with a state championship in 2016 followed by three consecutive state finals appearances, and they seemed geared for another.

"We definitely are not as prepared going into our first game that I would like to, but we are so happy to have the opportunity to play volleyball," Hosier said.

Hosier's concern was that there were just seven practices before the season opener, some of which were missed by five players who were wrapping up the basketball season in the sectionals. Panama lost to Sherman in the sectional final.

Natalie Angeletti, who played on all four Panama sectional championship teams, and Kylie Schnars, who played on the last three, graduated. Both were first-team all-state selections in Class D.