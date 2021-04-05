Girls volleyball preview: Panama, Portville look to continue Section VI dominance

Panama has the smallest enrollment in Section VI athletics, with 95 students, but that number doesn't come close to reflecting the passion for girls volleyball and the success enjoyed by the Panthers in the Chautauqua County town.
Coach Tammy Hosier's teams have won the last four sectional Class D championships with a state championship in 2016 followed by three consecutive state finals appearances, and they seemed geared for another.
"We definitely are not as prepared going into our first game that I would like to, but we are so happy to have the opportunity to play volleyball," Hosier said.
Hosier's concern was that there were just seven practices before the season opener, some of which were missed by five players who were wrapping up the basketball season in the sectionals. Panama lost to Sherman in the sectional final.
Natalie Angeletti, who played on all four Panama sectional championship teams, and Kylie Schnars, who played on the last three, graduated. Both were first-team all-state selections in Class D.
Angeletti, who was named All-Western New York first team in volleyball and second team in basketball, is now on the Daemen College women's basketball team that reached the Elite Eight of the Division II tournament. Schnars, who made the All-WNY small schools first team, plays volleyball at Mercyhurst.
"Both are big losses," Hosier said. "I have my setter, senior Maddie Johnson, and my libero, senior Marra Hovey back. I also have senior Ashlyn Harvey and sophomore Mandy Brink who were starters last year. The rest of my team played JV last year or were on the swim team."
Panama swept Maple Grove and Cassadaga Valley in matches last week and faces undefeated Chautauqua Lake Tuesday.
Another Southern Tier team, Portville, also the Panthers, has an even more impressive dynasty going. Under coach Kelly Unverdorben, the Cattaraugus County school has won five consecutive state championships, the first two in Class D and the last three in Class C.
How good are the Panthers? They opened their season last week with a four-set victory over defending sectional Class AA champion Orchard Park, 25-19, 24-26, 25-20 and 25-10.
Junior Kylie Blessing and senior Laura Wilhelm, who were both named first-team all-state and All-WNY, were among the standouts in the victory as was sophomore Tori Unverdorben.
Wilhelm had 14 kills and four aces; Blessing had 48 assists and seven kills; and Tori Unverdorben had 12 kills and five digs.
"Kylie ran a fast, balanced offense, using all her hitters," coach Unverdorben said. "The girls did a great job of running a fast offense to do their best at avoiding Orchard Park's very strong blocking."
Orchard Park had a senior-laden team last season, including first team All-WNY picks Abby Ryan and Ashley Dogal so the Quakers might not be the favorite in Class AA. It might be Clarence, which lost to OP in the sectional final. The Red Devils return outside hitter Olivia Walczak, a first-team All-WNY pick and fifth-team all-state selection, and three other senior standouts.
"We have a great core coming back this year and I am just excited to get to see them play," Clarence coach Mike Meyer said. "I had thought at one point that I would never get to see this group of seniors play high school volleyball again."
Walczak is committed to Saint Francis (Pa.). The other seniors are college-bound, too. Libero Nina Nicometi to Buffalo State, middle hitter Erin Callahan to Fredonia and middle hitter Julianne Bolton to UMass for softball.
Of course, St. Mary's of Lancaster and Eden always seem to be in the mix among the best teams in the region.
St. Mary's has won 17 state Catholic championships, including three in the last four years. The Lancers are already 5-0 in Monsignor Martin Association matches and have not lost a set. This is despite three All-WNY small schools first-team selections moving on, including All-Catholic player of the year Kelly Cleversley. Junior Courtney Kurkowiak was All-Catholic honorable mention last season and leads a new group of Lancers.
Eden's run of seven straight state champions ended in 2017, but the Raiders are always one of the best in the section. Eden lost to Portville in the 2019 Class C crossover match. Coach Hailee Herc's team again will play an independent schedule. The Raiders opened last week with five-set win over Class AA Lancaster.
There is no state public schools tournament this year, but Herc said: "I think we would have made a run at a state championship this year. I have five starters returning."
They include team scoring leader Eve Musielak, setter Kaitlyn Schmitz, middle hitter Brianna Rigley and sisters Emalee and Ashley Ballou. Emalee is a junior, and Ashley is a freshman.
Alden lost only two sets, both to Eden, in an undefeated season before being upset by Olean in the Class B-2 semifinals. Coach Victoria Link's team returns Madison Abbott and Jenna Kersten. They made the All-ECIC IV first team last season.
Lancaster has nine seniors but its standouts in the opening match against Eden were freshmen – Alli Farmer and setter April Jakubowski.
Williamsville South, the defending Class A sectional champion, returns second-team Class A all-stater Haley Marchewka, the Billies' setter, but loses another second-team all-stater in Madison Popielski.
City Honors, the best of the Buffalo Public Schools teams, again will play an independent schedule. The Centaurs have a standout in basketball scoring star Kyra Wood, who is headed to Temple to continue her basketball career.
"It definitely is weird, but I'm trying to get everything out of my senior year as possible," Wood said.
The last day of the Section VI regular season will be May 7, with the playoffs wrapping up with championship matches May 15 hosted by the higher-seeded teams.
Other names to watch: Emily Brochey, Kelsey Tylec and Elanna Lysiak (Niagara Wheatfield); Deanne Wilson and Makenna Williams (North Collins); Grace Carey and Rose Meaney (Grand Island); Ashlynn Johnson (Lockport); Summer Harris (Orchard Park); Ella Hill (Akron); Katie Ryan (Mount Mercy); Olivia Emley (Portville); Bella Allen (Sacred Heart); and Madelyn Seely (Wilson).