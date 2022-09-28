Girls volleyball: Iroquois tops Lake Shore 3-1 to remain undefeated; team motivated by Nicki Minaj

It was a big night Wednesday at Lake Shore.

The Eagles were playing host to Iroquois as the teams shared the top spot in ECIC III, undefeated in league play. And that had to change for one team.

Iroquois topped Lake Shore 18-25, 25-14, 25-22, and 25-19 to the delight of the crowd, which included a flag with the image of singer Nicki Minaj. She has sort of been a good-luck charm for Iroquois this season.

Senior Cayla Partsch had a team-high 10 kills and three blocks. As a team, the Chiefs had 36 kills with four players recording at least five – sophomore Leah Allen (seven), senior McKenna Sinibaldi (six), and Maddie Grieble (five).

“I’m really proud of them today,” said Iroquois coach Marissa Parker as her team improved to 7-0. “I told them coming into the game it was going to be a very tough game and they really stepped up to the challenge. We had a great deal of leadership from our setter, our middles, communicating and doing a great job there. Overall, I’m really proud. We’ve had a really good start to the season and can’t ask for anything more.”

Iroquois girls volleyball posing with their United States of Nicki Minaj flag. pic.twitter.com/ld39s1zNql — BuffaloNewsPrepTalk (@bufnewspreptalk) September 29, 2022

The game was eventful and lived up to the billing with two of the top teams in the division. That's an an interesting position for both programs.

Iroquois was 5-11 a season ago and Lake Shore finished 10-7. A competitive brand of volleyball was played with an official commenting on its intensity to the scorer's table late in the match.

Both programs are much improved, and it showed.

Junior captain Mariah Joslyn had a game-high 18 kills for the Eagles. Junior Liz Jarzynski also had five kills, as they were the only Lake Shore players with at least five kills.

“It was a good back-and-forth game,” Lake Shore coach Brian Dziewa said. “They went on a couple of runs and we didn’t match their runs to cut into the lead. We have an experienced team but yet a young team at the same point. I think they’re a young team too so its good back-and-forth, and it’s kind of like a good rivalry.”

Iroquois volleyball players Erin Bracken and Morgan Kosnik on the team’s win, Nicki Minaj, why this season is different and more. pic.twitter.com/HvJaDkph4h — BuffaloNewsPrepTalk (@bufnewspreptalk) September 29, 2022

Besides Iroquois, Lake Shore’s only other loss came from Eden, the reigning six-time Section VI Class C1 champions.

“I think we’re going to learn what we did is all correctable,” Dziewa said. “There wasn’t anything that we haven’t seen before or can’t correct. They [Iroquois] played cleaner and they executed. We defensively was our biggest flaw and we got to clean up that up. It’s something we can do and learn from today, fix it and hopefully next time we play them it’s a different result.”

As for Minaj, the Grammy winner has been an Iroquois fixture since tryouts. At first she was at the top of the bleachers, but then made her way Iroquois bench at the start of the third match.

“She was here at our very first tryout,” Iroquois senior Morgan Kosnik said. “She’s always hanging on the wall in the gym. We always use her for inspiration and motivation. She’s always there looking out for us and pushing us to be better.”

Both teams will meet once more on Oct. 17 at Iroquois, where “The Barbz,” the name of Minaj’s fanbase, will be in full support, as both teams could see each other again in the playoffs.

“She just brings them an extra source of motivation,” Iroquois coach Marissa Parker said. “Can’t complain, it works. It’s a little superstition.”