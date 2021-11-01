Girls volleyball finals set; twin sister coaches to meet for Class A championship

One No. 1 seed, Roy-Hart in Class C-1, was eliminated but Frontier in Class AA, Niagara Wheatfield in Class A and Springville in Class B-2 moved on in Section VI girls volleyball semifinal matches.

Roy-Hart's loss was not a shock because the Rams were taking on a perennial section, regional and state power in No. 4 seed Eden. The Rams' only loss in 14 previous matches this season was a nonleaguer against Starpoint, a Class A team. Eden's five losses were against top competition, Frontier (twice), Clarence, Sweet Home and Monsignor Martin powerhouse St. Mary's. The Raiders of coach Hailee Herc were well-prepared for sectional tournament competition.

Eden, the defending C-1 champion, will face Allegany-Limestone for the C-1 championship Wednesday at Brocton. No. 7 A-L advanced by upsetting No. 3 Akron in straight sets. In C-2, Gowanda advanced to Wednesday's final in Brocton against No. 1 Portville, a 3-0 winner against No. 4 Falconer.

Frontier, the defending Class AA champion and No. 1 seed, took straight sets from Clarence, 25-14, 25-21, 25-19.