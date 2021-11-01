Girls volleyball finals set; twin sister coaches to meet for Class A championship

One No. 1 seed, Roy-Hart in Class C-1, was eliminated but Frontier in Class AA, Niagara Wheatfield in Class A and Springville in Class B-2 moved on in Section VI girls volleyball semifinal matches.
Roy-Hart's loss was not a shock because the Rams were taking on a perennial section, regional and state power in No. 4 seed Eden. The Rams' only loss in 14 previous matches this season was a nonleaguer against Starpoint, a Class A team. Eden's five losses were against top competition, Frontier (twice), Clarence, Sweet Home and Monsignor Martin powerhouse St. Mary's. The Raiders of coach Hailee Herc were well-prepared for sectional tournament competition.
Eden, the defending C-1 champion, will face Allegany-Limestone for the C-1 championship Wednesday at Brocton. No. 7 A-L advanced by upsetting No. 3 Akron in straight sets. In C-2, Gowanda advanced to Wednesday's final in Brocton against No. 1 Portville, a 3-0 winner against No. 4 Falconer.
Frontier, the defending Class AA champion and No. 1 seed, took straight sets from Clarence, 25-14, 25-21, 25-19.
Niagara Wheatfield (19-0) remained undefeated, and even though the Falcons won in straight sets, they did not have an easy time against Williamsville East, winning 25-17, 25-20 and 26-24. Coach Brandi Cochran's team lost only four sets all season, two to Grand Island and two to Class AA Lancaster.
Cochran will see a familiar face when her team faces a Sweet Home team coached by her twin sister, Breean Martin. Sweet Home, the No. 2 seed, downed No. 11 Williamsville South in three sets. The Billies had upset No. 3 Grand Island in the quarterfinals.
The match is Friday at North Tonawanda, a school that the sisters helped lead to three state volleyball championship before their graduation in 2000.
Springville dropped its first set to City Honors, 25-21 but won the next three, 25-12, 25-15 and 25-14, to move on for a bracket championship match against Depew, a 3-0 winner over Tonawanda. Honors was the Class B-1 champion last year.
No. 6 Olean upset No. 2 West Seneca East to advance to the B-1 final in straight sets. The Huskies will face No. 4 Lew-Port, which swept No. 9 Maryvale.
In Class D, No. 2 Randolph swept No. 3 North Collins, 3-0, and will meet top-seed Chautauqua Lake, a 3-0 victor against No. 4 Maple Grove.