Girls swimming honor roll for Fall 2: Recognizing the best in WNY

Here is the girls swimming honor roll for the Fall 2 season, which featured the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association and the Niagara Frontier League. There was no All-Catholic meet so the swimmer with the top time in each event during the season is named first-team All-Catholic. The Niagara Frontier teams were determined by times recorded in the virtual league meet.
All-Catholic
First team
50 freestyle: Lauren Levy, Buffalo Seminary
100 freestyle: Lauren Levy, Buffalo Seminary
200 freestyle: Grace Rauch, Buffalo Seminary
500 freestyle: Grace Rauch, Buffalo Seminary
50 backstroke: Elle Noecker, Buffalo Seminary
100 backstroke: Elle Noecker, Buffalo Seminary
100 breaststroke: Elle Noecker, Buffalo Seminary
100 butterfly: Lauren Levy, Buffalo Seminary
200 individual medley: Elle Noecker, Buffalo Seminary
Niagara Frontier League
First team
200 medley relay: Kenmore
200 freestyle: Chloe Marcyan, Lewiston-Porter
200 individual medley: Maya Marcyan, Lewiston-Porter
50 freestyle: Alaina Roberts, North Tonawanda
Diving: Sophia Patterson, Niagara Wheatfield
100 butterfly: Bailey Wiegand, Kenmore
100 freestyle: Chloe Marcyan, Lewiston-Porter
500 freestyle: Emma Jones, Kenmore
200 freestyle relay: Niagara Wheatfield
100 backstroke: Maya Marcyan, Lewiston-Porter
100 breaststroke: Ava Pauly, Niagara Wheatfield
400 freestyle relay: Kenmore.
Second team
200 medley relay: North Tonawanda
200 freestyle: Emma Jones, Kenmore
200 individual medley: Meredith Roberts, North Tonawanda
50 freestyle: Ava Pauly, Niagara Wheatfield
Diving: Brooke Eichel, Grand Island
100 butterfly: Alaina Roberts, North Tonawanda
100 freestyle: Brenna Freeman, Niagara Falls
500 freestyle: Hannah Pauly, Niagara Wheatfield
200 freestyle relay: Kenmore
100 backstroke: Payton Taylor, Kenmore
100 breaststroke: Meredith Roberts, North Tonawanda
400 freestyle relay: Niagara Wheatfield
Third team
200 medley relay: Lockport
200 freestyle: Hannah Pauly, Niagara Wheatfield
200 individual medley: Kennedy Dickinson, Kenmore
50 freestyle: Payton Taylor, Kenmore
Diving: Gina Hahn, Niagara Wheatfield
100 butterfly: Kennedy Dickinson, Kenmore