Girls swimming honor roll for Fall 2: Recognizing the best in WNY
  • Updated
1018288809 McCoy Sports Niagara Frontier League girls swim championships

Kenmore's Emma Jones wins her girls 200 yard freestyle heat during the Niagara Frontier League championship at Niagara Wheatfield High School. She was named first-team NFL in the 500 free.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Here is the girls swimming honor roll for the Fall 2 season, which featured the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association and the Niagara Frontier League. There was no All-Catholic meet so the swimmer with the top time in each event during the season is named first-team All-Catholic. The Niagara Frontier teams were determined by times recorded in the virtual league meet. 

All-Catholic

First team

50 freestyle: Lauren Levy, Buffalo Seminary

100 freestyle: Lauren Levy, Buffalo Seminary

200 freestyle: Grace Rauch, Buffalo Seminary

500 freestyle: Grace Rauch, Buffalo Seminary

50 backstroke: Elle Noecker, Buffalo Seminary

100 backstroke: Elle Noecker, Buffalo Seminary

100 breaststroke: Elle Noecker, Buffalo Seminary

100 butterfly: Lauren Levy, Buffalo Seminary

200 individual medley: Elle Noecker, Buffalo Seminary

Niagara Frontier League

First team

200 medley relay: Kenmore

200 freestyle: Chloe Marcyan, Lewiston-Porter

200 individual medley: Maya Marcyan, Lewiston-Porter

50 freestyle: Alaina Roberts, North Tonawanda

Diving: Sophia Patterson, Niagara Wheatfield

100 butterfly: Bailey Wiegand, Kenmore

100 freestyle: Chloe Marcyan, Lewiston-Porter

500 freestyle: Emma Jones, Kenmore

200 freestyle relay: Niagara Wheatfield

100 backstroke: Maya Marcyan, Lewiston-Porter

100 breaststroke: Ava Pauly, Niagara Wheatfield

400 freestyle relay: Kenmore.

Second team

200 medley relay: North Tonawanda

200 freestyle: Emma Jones, Kenmore

200 individual medley: Meredith Roberts, North Tonawanda

50 freestyle: Ava Pauly, Niagara Wheatfield

Diving: Brooke Eichel, Grand Island

100 butterfly: Alaina Roberts, North Tonawanda

100 freestyle: Brenna Freeman, Niagara Falls

500 freestyle: Hannah Pauly, Niagara Wheatfield

200 freestyle relay: Kenmore

100 backstroke: Payton Taylor, Kenmore

100 breaststroke: Meredith Roberts, North Tonawanda

400 freestyle relay: Niagara Wheatfield

Third team

200 medley relay: Lockport

200 freestyle: Hannah Pauly, Niagara Wheatfield

200 individual medley: Kennedy Dickinson, Kenmore

50 freestyle: Payton Taylor, Kenmore

Diving: Gina Hahn, Niagara Wheatfield

100 butterfly: Kennedy Dickinson, Kenmore

100 freestyle: Maddie Martino, Lockport

500 freestyle: Allison Chaplin, North Tonawanda

200 freestyle relay: Niagara Falls

100 backstroke: Cadence Pisa, Kenmore

100 breaststroke: Rachael Coupal, Kenmore

400 freestyle relay: Lewiston-Porter

