Girls soccer: City Honors caps undefeated regular season with 11-0 shutout of Olmsted

It was senior night Wednesday at All-High Stadium for City Honors, the No. 2 team in the small-school girls soccer coaches' poll. The Centaurs played host to Olmsted in the regular-season finale for both Buffalo A teams.

The squads met a couple of weeks ago, with City Honors shutting out the Owls 10-0. In their second meeting of the season, it was a little bit of the same, with City Honors winning 11-0 and finishing with a 6-0 league mark. The Centaurs have won 10 of 14 games via shutout.

“We’ve reached a high-level about halfway through the season,” City Honors coach Jason Milne said. “We’ve tried to maintain that level since the Will North game. For us to maintain that level for our last home league game against our rival Olmsted was real important for us. Going into sectionals, we’re going in on a high note for sure.”

City Honors freshman Jane Kellet scored two goals, with her first coming less than than 30 seconds into the game. That foreshadowed what was to come for both teams.

Olmsted (8-3) had no answer for City Honors (14-1). The Owls were barely able to cross midfield. It looked as though City Honors goalie Ava Purks had the night off, as she was able to just stand and watch the team’s offense and defense execute at a high level.

Annaleis Milne on the City Honors team win. pic.twitter.com/SBkDlhygbz — BuffaloNewsPrepTalk (@bufnewspreptalk) October 13, 2022

“We really work together and have a lot of good communication,” City Honors junior Annaleis Milne said. “We really work the ball through the back, and that’s one of our goals. Our back defense is really one of the best we’ve ever had. We’re really strong and fast in the back, and aggressive. Defense is really one of the best parts of our team, and I think that’s our biggest strength.”

At halftime, City Honors was up 7-0, and the game was effectively over. The wide margin led to a joyful intermission ceremony with the Centaurs honoring seven seniors – Molly Galvin, Eleanor Kwacz, Ellie Graney, Megan Schumacher, Noura Mohamed, senior captain Uma Bhattarcharjee and Purks.

When play resumed, the Centaurs kept rolling, scoring four more goals. Leading the overall scoring was freshman Zoe McFoy with a season-high three goals, followed by Kellet (two) and Milne (two). Junior captain Lydia Lane, junior Charlotte Colder, Bhattarcharjee, and Graney each contributed a goal.

“Our connections and chemistry has been really good,” Kellet said. “Just being on this this team, everyone is really connected, and there’s a great sense of community and it reflects in our play.”

Coach Milne and his players believe the team is peaking just in time for the Section VI playoffs. The team has advanced to the last two Class B1 finals and lost. The Centaurs hope this is their year to finally breakthrough.

Uma Bhattarcharjee and Jane Kelle on City Honors’ 11-0 win vs. Olmsted. pic.twitter.com/vvSrawdNi0 — BuffaloNewsPrepTalk (@bufnewspreptalk) October 13, 2022

“I just love the winning,” Bhattarcharjee said. “It’s just so great to have a successful season. This is my senior year, and we’re going to have one last goal to win the final, because that’s been our goal for years now. I think this year we have a good shot.”

Milne is optimistic his team will truly hit its stride come playoff time. He has yet to start his top 11 players, with players being out of the lineup for a multitude of reasons. The team has exceeded his expectations, but it has made him comfortable with how they’ve adapted with an inconsistent lineup.

“The girls really enjoy one another,” Milne said. “They have a lot of fun. I would say, compared to some other teams, we have real good focus. You always want to mix some fun in because that’s what it’s all about. We play an egalitarian style, nobody is the alpha here, we all want to see each other do well. We want to be a team unified, after losing two sectional titles in a row, to win this one.”

Seedings will be released Saturday, and Milne predicts his team will be facing Alden or Depew. City Honors and Olmsted will be the only Buffalo teams in the playoffs.