The start of the Women’s World Cup marked a perfect time to begin the second session of the Independent Health Foundation’s Soccer for Success programs across Western New York.

At Lackawanna’s Victory Park on Monday night, girls ranging from third to eighth grade walked on the mini-pitch field and made their way toward coaches in red shirts with the words “coach-mentor” on the front for the first day of Girls in the Game, a program that emphasizes promoting soccer and empowering young girls.

Soccer for Success has seven programs with five in Buffalo and two in Lackawanna. Each group meets three time per week through Sept. 7, with sessions generally from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Kelsi Maciejewski, a former soccer player at Daemen, has been with the program since its inception in 2012 and has only seen it grow. That includes the unveiling of a new field at Victory Park almost two years ago that was built with a $100,000 grant from the U.S. Soccer Foundation and DICK’s Sporting Goods Foundation.

Due to an air quality warning, time was limited for the first day, but the coaches and athletes made the most of it. The players participated drills to improve dribbling and footwork, which included going around cones as precisely as possible. The girls also were able to experience the feeling of scoring a goal as they practiced setting up shots.

Despite their time together being restricted, the girls had a positive experience. When the coaches asked for feedback, all of the players responded with thumbs up.

“We have a ton of returning players each season, and I think that might speak for itself just how the families and girls see the program impacting their lives,” Maciejewski said. “When we survey the families to see what their thoughts are, they all really share their girl’s confidence and self-esteem has gone up and look forward to coming back each season.”

One of those returning families are the Commerfords. Savannah Commerford is a fourth grader who was taking part in her second session of the year Monday.

Her mom, Tina, discovered the organization on a Facebook page dedicated to Lackawanna moms and wanted her daughter to give it a try.

“I actually love the program,” Tina Commerford said. “This is the second time in person my daughter has worked with Soccer for Success. She did it one time during Covid through Zoom, and that wasn’t a success, but she’s really loving being in person now and more hands on.

“She even brings home the skills she learns and teaches them to her friends around the neighborhood.”

Tina was one of the many parents in attendance Monday to watch as each player got a free green adidas jersey with an “MLS WORKS” patch on the top left with a heart and “U.S. FOUNDATION” written in the middle of the shirt. The girls also received a red bag that contained a journal by skateboarder and activist Cindy Whitehead. The journal includes encouraging prompts and affirmations to instill confidence in the girls.

The girls also went home with a soccer ball and shin guards. Some of the optional items included feminine and hygiene products and a sports bra. Muslim girls who participated had the option of obtaining a performance hijab, leggings, and long-sleeve undershirts.

In a world in which inflation is part of the daily conversation, a program that’s able to provide free athletic and personal products stands out, especially one that embraces the cultural values of the community.

“We do have such a big Muslim community and primarily practice out of Lackawanna,” said coach Maddie Sowinski, a former Canisius College player. “Most of the girls that I coach can’t practice with other boys their age or be coached by males. Our initiative is to make sure no matter what these girls can have the opportunity to play. I think it’s great because they feel included.”

The intent of Soccer for Success is to serve communities that might have a difficulty getting access to soccer equipment. Girls in the Game is specifically dedicated to providing girls with day-to-day products and increasing their self-esteem.

According to census.gov, 22.1% of Lackawanna residents are in poverty, while that number increases to 27.6% of Buffalo residents. According to the Women’s Sports Foundation, lack of access is the No. 1 reason why girls don’t play sports past age 14. Cost is fifth on the list.

Then consider the results of a survey of 1,300 girls from ages 8 to 18 and their parents that were published in 2018 as “The Confidence Code for Girls” by Claire Shipman, Katty Kay and JillEllyn Riley. The survey discovered confidence levels in girls in that age range drops by 30%.

Soccer for Success sees a gap that needs to be filled in helping boost confidence in young girls and also combating the number of girls no longer playing sports by the time they’re in high school.

“As much as I’m working as a coach and mentor for these girls, I really get taught and educated by them as much as I’m trying to educate and team them,” Sowinski said. “We work through a social and emotional program outside of our soccer skills, from conflict resolution to team building and general life skills.

“As much as we as coaches try to educate them, I think they educate us on different life aspects and cultures.”