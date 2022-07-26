Girls flag football elevated to 'emerging' status by state

Girls flag football has taken another step on its path toward crowning a state champion after it was elevated to “emerging” status Tuesday by the New York Public High School Athletic Association Central Committee in Lake Placid.

Emerging status means at least four of the state’s 11 sections have at least four teams each competing in the sport. A girls flag football committee will be formed in the fall, with the intent of eventually creating a region or state championship.

In a pilot program last spring, 12 teams in Western New York were among 48 teams in six areas across the state. North Tonawanda and Sweet Home won the division championships locally.

Another sport nearing emerging status is girls wrestling. Three sections have at least four programs each committed to a girls-only wrestling. In a news release, NYSPHAA indicated it hoped Section VI would be able to have four teams, though, commitments still need to be secured.

Also Tuesday, adjustments were made to overtime in girls soccer for the regular season and postseason.

Regular season games will consist of two 40-minute halves with two 10-minute sudden victory overtimes. Beginning with the sectional tournament and continuing through the state tournament, the sudden victory periods will be 15 minutes each, with penalty kicks to follow if the games is still tied. The only exception would be in the state final. Co-champions can be declared after the two sudden victory overtime periods.

In girls and boys individual tennis, the consolation bracket has been eliminated, with playoff medals being awarded to the top eight finishers. Under the previous format, a player eliminated in the first round could win consolation matches to earn an award. A player who loses in the second round was immediately eliminated and

The overtime rules in boys hockey for sectional, regional and state playoff games were changed to a maximum of two 17-minute periods rather than a maximum four 7 ½ minute periods. After the third period, the ice will be resurfaced and teams will switch ends. If a second overtime is needed, the ice will be resurfaced again and teams again will switch ends.

The committee also approved a one-year pilot program in football that will increase the number of on-field officials from five to six in the state semifinals and final. The stand-by official, who currently works with the sideline chain crew. will serve as the sixth official with the intent of giving the crew two back judges to help with plays down the field.