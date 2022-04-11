Girls flag football debuts in Western New York with goal to improve diversity in the game

A new era of high school sports dawned in New York State last week, with tryouts for girls flag football.

This spring will serve as a pilot program, with 12 teams in Western New York participating and 48 in six areas across the state.

"When I first heard about it, I thought it was really cool," Hamburg freshman Olive Luniewski said. "I'm really into women's rights, and so I thought it was really cool they were including something for girls wanting to play football ...

"I think it's about time. I think it's long overdue."

Buffalo Academy of Science, Niagara Falls, Sweet Home, Depew, West Seneca, North Tonawanda, West Seneca West, Frontier, Amherst, Iroquois, Orchard Park and Hamburg are the inaugural teams in WNY.

The pilot program was approved by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association in February. The Bills will fund the program in the Buffalo and Rochester areas; the New York Giants will fund the program in Weschester and Rockland counties, and the Binghamton area; and the Jets will fund teams on Long Island. Nike has donated $100,000, which will be donated evenly among the six areas for uniforms and equipment, the state association said.

According to the state rules, teams play seven-on-seven games on an 80-yard field divided into four 20-yard zones with an additional 10 yards for each end zone. Schools can also use a 100-yard field, with five zones. Each player must wear a flag belt around her waist with two flags. Games are played in two 24-minute halves. Teams can gain a first down by moving the ball into the next zone.

If you are thinking powderpuff games, that is not what flag football is about. Holding, pushing and tackling are not allowed, but defensive players can make contact with the body and shoulders of opposing players. Hits to the neck or head are illegal.

Flag football is a fully sanctioned sport in five states: Alabama, Alaska, Georgia, Florida and Nevada.

"I think it makes a lot of sense that Hamburg is one of the schools to kick this off, no pun intended," Luniewski said. "I think it's a really inclusive town and it really is an open-minded town, in my opinion.

"As for the Bills, I think it makes sense they're supporting this. I love it."

With girls finally allowed to compete in some form of high school football, it's only fitting a woman would be leading them. Sweet Home principal Marissa Dauria was named the Section VI flag football chairperson and used to play flag football in Delaware Park.

“I’m really excited to help the section out and to get this thing rolling,” Dauria said. “I think it’s an awesome opportunity for our girls. To add a sport is something exciting."

Dauria, a former strength and conditioning intern with the Bills, recalled her days as being one of few women working for an NFL team. Years later and not much has changed, although the league has recently modified its Rooney Rule, which now requires teams to interview women or non-white individuals.

During the 2021 season, women made up 1.5% of assistant coaches and accounted for 38.8% of the league office. That number was 27.6% a decade ago and has progressively increased.

Four of the 12 Western New York schools have a woman coach – Depew, Iroquois, Niagara Falls, and North Tonawanda.

“I think what they’re doing is an initiative to get more girls and women into the NFL eventually,” Dauria said. “This is a long time in the making and I think it’s definitely due to have more women and people of color working in the NFL.

"I’m proud the Bills are really jumping all in and being supportive.”

Preston Teague, the Bills' senior director of community relations and youth football, has been in charge of the organization's involvement with the pilot program as part of its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

“Our organization is very community-minded,” Teague said. “DEI is something that we work on pretty hard through our community outreach and is something that’s always been a part of our community outreach.”

After having a few conservations with representatives from the New York Jets and Giants, Teague said he exchanged thoughts with NYSPHSAA Assistant Director Tom Nelson. The two were having meaningful conversations on flag football, but talks stalled because of the pandemic.

“The goal really was creating a pipeline from elementary school, and having kids play in PE class to competing in intramural at middle school level and the thought was having high school girls flag and then the pandemic hit," Teague said. "We had to put all those plans on pause.”

Due to the program being varsity only this season with a roster limit, and student-athletes being allowed to participate in other spring sports, coaches will need to figure out how to field a team.

Hamburg had 31 players sign up, while Sweet Home had almost 50.

“I think that’s going to be a challenge for a lot of schools,” Dauria said, “navigating how do you keep kids interested for next year when we may not have a spot for them this year.”

The pilot season will serve as an initial opportunity for questions to be answered on if flag football could become a sport in which sectional and state champions are crowned at Highmark Stadium.

“That would be the end of the dream for me if we can get to that point and I think we’re moving in the right direction,” Teague said.

The hope is flag football will be designated by the NYSPHSAA as an "emerging sport" next year. That designation requires at least four of the state's 11 sections to have four or more teams in the sport and triggers the formation of a state committee that can seek approval for regional championships.

Before the season opens, Section VI teams will join Section V teams at the Bills’ practice facility April 23 for drills and scrimmages. The 12 WNY teams will be divided into two six-team divisions and are scheduled to play five games each, with playoffs June 1 and championship games June 8.

