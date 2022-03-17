 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls basketball state semifinal preview: Sherman to face Franklin Central on Friday
Hunt for a rebound

Sherman's Tayden Persons reaches for a rebound during the first half of the Far West Regional game against Batavia Notre Dame.

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo

Here is a look at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association girls basketball semifinal involving a Section VI winner at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. 

CLASS D

Who: Sherman (14-8) vs. Franklin Central (22-1)

When: 6:15 p.m. Friday

What to expect: The Wildcats are playing their best basketball at the right time, as their season-high four-game winning streak has led them to the state semifinals.

Sherman entered the Section VI tournament as the No. 3 seed and beat No. 6 Clymer, 45-38; No. 2 Panama, 47-44; and No. 4 Pine Valley, 59-37.

The Wildcats beat Section V champion Batavia Notre Dame, 39-35, in the Far West Regional. Sherman held Notre Dame scoreless in the third quarter and to five points in the second half. 

Defense will again be the key, as Sherman has allowed only one opponent to score more than 40 points in its last eight games.

Sherman won the Section VI title last season, but with no state playoffs because of Covid-19 precautions, the season ended there. 

Leading their scoring has been junior Paige Gratto (10.4 points), junior Hayden Fisher (9.9 points) and senior Jenna Fisher (9.5 points).

As for the Purple Devils, the Section IV champions are riding a 16-game winning streak. On their way to the state semifinal, they beat Worcester, 49-35; South Kortright 58-33; and Marathon 51-36 in the sectional final. Franklin downed Section XI's Smithtown Christian, 61-35, in the regionals.

Franklin Central's lone loss was a 38-37 defeat to Worcester in a league game Jan. 7. 

Leading the Purple Devils in scoring is senior Kayla Campbell at 26.2 points per game.

At stake: The winner advances to Saturday's 8:45 p.m. state final against either Section II's Hartford or Section III's Copenhagen.

