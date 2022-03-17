Girls basketball state semifinal preview: Sherman to face Franklin Central on Friday

Here is a look at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association girls basketball semifinal involving a Section VI winner at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy.

CLASS D

Who: Sherman (14-8) vs. Franklin Central (22-1)

When: 6:15 p.m. Friday

What to expect: The Wildcats are playing their best basketball at the right time, as their season-high four-game winning streak has led them to the state semifinals.

Sherman entered the Section VI tournament as the No. 3 seed and beat No. 6 Clymer, 45-38; No. 2 Panama, 47-44; and No. 4 Pine Valley, 59-37.

The Wildcats beat Section V champion Batavia Notre Dame, 39-35, in the Far West Regional. Sherman held Notre Dame scoreless in the third quarter and to five points in the second half.

Defense will again be the key, as Sherman has allowed only one opponent to score more than 40 points in its last eight games.

Sherman won the Section VI title last season, but with no state playoffs because of Covid-19 precautions, the season ended there.

Sherman girls basketball advances to state semifinal, Frewsburg and Lew-Port fall in regional "Prime Time" Paige Gratto rose to the occasion in another big game for Sherman, while Frewsburg's dream run ended at the hands of East Rochester.