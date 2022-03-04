Girls basketball: Randolph-Frewsburg headline trio of final games at JCC

Here is a capsule look at the Section VI girls basketball finals at Jamestown Community College:

CLASS D

Who: No. 3 seed Sherman (12-8) vs. No. 4 seed Pine Valley (11-10).

When: Noon, Saturday.

What to expect: The Panthers arrive in the final after victories over Franklinville, 45-43, and over No. 1 seed Ellicottville, 42-38, in the semifinals. Freshman Danielle West, who leads the team with an average of 13 points per game, scored 20 points in the semifinal victory. That included four three-pointers, including one that stopped a 9-0 run by Ellicottville in the fourth quarter.

As for the defending champion Wildcats, they reached the final with wins over Clymer, 45-38, in the quarterfinals, and Panama, 47-44, in the semifinals. The trio of Paige Gratto, Hayden Fisher and Jenna Fisher lead Sherman, which has won five of its last six.

CLASS C-1

Who: No. 2 seed Portville (19-3) vs. No. 4 seed Falconer (14-5).

When: 2 p.m., Saturday.