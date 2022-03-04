Girls basketball: Randolph-Frewsburg headline trio of final games at JCC

Here is a capsule look at the Section VI girls basketball finals at Jamestown Community College:
CLASS D
Who: No. 3 seed Sherman (12-8) vs. No. 4 seed Pine Valley (11-10).
When: Noon, Saturday.
What to expect: The Panthers arrive in the final after victories over Franklinville, 45-43, and over No. 1 seed Ellicottville, 42-38, in the semifinals. Freshman Danielle West, who leads the team with an average of 13 points per game, scored 20 points in the semifinal victory. That included four three-pointers, including one that stopped a 9-0 run by Ellicottville in the fourth quarter.
As for the defending champion Wildcats, they reached the final with wins over Clymer, 45-38, in the quarterfinals, and Panama, 47-44, in the semifinals. The trio of Paige Gratto, Hayden Fisher and Jenna Fisher lead Sherman, which has won five of its last six.
CLASS C-1
Who: No. 2 seed Portville (19-3) vs. No. 4 seed Falconer (14-5).
When: 2 p.m., Saturday.
What to expect: The Panthers are riding a seven-game winning streak, which included taking down Gowanda 58-31 in the quarterfinals and Silver Creek, 53-45, in the semifinals. Their leading scorer is senior captain Mallory Welty, who’s putting up 14.1 points per contest. Portville's three losses were to Randolph, Sacred Heart and Frewsburg.
The Falcons had wins over Salamanca in the quarterfinals, 57-37, followed by besting No. 1 Wilson in the semifinals, 45-30. Their scoring is led by senior Grace Lundmark and Tess Spangenburg.
Portville won both regular season meetings, 54-45 in January and 45-42 in February.
CLASS C-2
Who: No. 1 seed Randolph (18-3) vs. No. 3 seed Frewsburg (19-3).
When: 4 p.m., Saturday.
What to expect: The Cardinals are on a 12-game winning streak and beat Chautauqua Lake, 47-40, in the semifinals. Freshman Payton Morrison is No. 8 in Section VI in scoring at 19.9 points per game.
As for the Bears, their road to the finals included blowing out Westfield/Brocton 72-49 in the quarterfinals, followed by beating Holland 56-45 in the semifinals. Their leading scorer, Elise Sposato, is ranked No. 9 in Section in scoring at 18.8.