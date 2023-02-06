Here are The News' girls basketball polls for this week (through Sunday's games).
First-place votes in parentheses.
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Williamsville South (5)
|A2
|13-1
|59
|3
|2.
|Lancaster (1)
|AA
|11-3
|53
|2
|3.
|Cardinal O'Hara
|MM
|9-8
|50
|1
|4.
|Nichols
|MM
|15-3
|42
|5
|5.
|Hamburg
|A1
|10-6
|34
|7t
|6.
|St. Mary's
|MM
|11-8
|29
|4
|7.
|Sweet Home
|A1
|10-6
|27
|6
|8.
|Clarence
|AA
|7-7
|15
|10
|9.
|Sacred Heart
|MM
|11-7
|9
|7t
|10.
|Jamestown
|AA
|10-5
|8
|9
|Other
|Williamsville North
|AA
|9-6
|4
|N/R
People are also reading…
Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Tim Lindner, Tom Prince (WNYAthletics.com), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Anthony Ottomano (St. Mary's coach), Andrew Murak (Sweet Home coach).
Small schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Depew (7)
|B1
|15-1
|70
|1
|2.
|Lewiston-Porter
|B1
|13-3
|63
|2
|3.
|Randolph
|C
|12-4
|56
|3
|4.
|Panama
|D
|13-4
|49
|4
|5.
|Eden
|B2
|12-3
|39
|5
|6.
|Southwestern
|B2
|12-4
|38
|6
|7.
|Sherman
|D
|13-4
|28
|8
|8.
|Wilson
|C
|12-3
|19
|9
|9.
|Portville
|C
|12-2
|14
|10
|10t.
|Frewsburg
|C
|6-10
|4
|N/R
|10t.
|Iroquois
|B1
|9-8
|4
|7
|Others
|Clymer
|D
|12-5
|1
|N/R
Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Tim Lindner, Tom Prince (WNYAthletics.com), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Inga Welty (Portville coach), Brian Baker (Wilson coach)