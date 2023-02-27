Here are The News' girls basketball polls for this week (through Sunday's games).
First-place votes in parentheses.
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Williamsville South (5)
|A2
|19-1
|58
|1
|2.
|Lancaster (1)
|AA
|18-3
|54
|2
|3.
|Nichols
|MM
|19-4
|50
|3
|4.
|Cardinal O'Hara
|MM
|11-10
|42
|4
|5.
|Hamburg
|A1
|13-8
|35
|5
|6.
|Sr. Mary's
|MM
|14-10
|31
|6
|7.
|Sweet Home
|A1
|12-9
|19
|7
|8.
|Clarence
|AA
|13-8
|16
|9
|9.
|Sacred Heart
|MM
|14-10
|15
|8
|10.
|Jamestown
|AA
|14-5
|7
|10
|Other
|Starpoint
|A2
|14-7
|3
|N/R