Here are The News' girls basketball polls for this week (through Sunday's games).
First-place votes in parentheses.
Large schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
| 1.
| Williamsville South (5)
| A2
| 19-1
| 58
| 1
| 2.
| Lancaster (1)
| AA
| 17-3
| 53
| 3
| 3.
| Nichols
| MM
| 19-4
| 51
| 4
| 4.
| Cardinal O'Hara
| MM
| 11-10
| 42
| 2
| 5.
| Hamburg
| A1
| 12-8
| 35
| 5
| 6.
| St. Mary's
| MM
| 13-10
| 31
| 6
| 7.
|Sweet Home
| A1
| 11-9
| 19
| 7
| 8.
|Sacred Heart
| MM
| 13-10
| 17
| 8
| 9.
|Clarence
| AA
| 12-8
| 14
| 9
| 10.
|Jamestown
| AA
| 13-5
| 8
|10
|Other
|Starpoint
| A2
|13-7
| 2
| N/R
Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Tim Lindner, Tom Prince (WNYAthletics.com), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Andrew Murak (Sweet Home coach), Anthony Ottomano (St. Mary's coach).
Small schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
| 1.
| Depew (6)
| B1
| 18-2
| 60
| 1
| 2.
| Lewiston-Porter
| B1
| 16-4
| 54
| 2
| 3.
| Randolph
| C
| 16-4
| 48
| 3
| 4.
| Panama
| D
| 16-4
| 41
| 4
| 5.
| Eden
| B2
| 17-3
| 36
| 5
| 6.
| Southwestern
| B2
| 14-5
| 31
| 6
| 7.
| Portville
| C
| 16-2
| 23
| 7
| 8.
| Wilson
| C
| 17-3
| 16
| 8
| 9.
| Sherman
| D
| 14-6
| 9
| 9
|10.
| Iroquois
| B1
| 10-10
| 7
| 10
|Others
| East Aurora
| B1
| 14-6
| 3
| N/R
|
| Ellicottville
| D
| 15-5
| 2
| N/R
Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Tim Lindner, Tom Prince (WNYAthletics.com), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Inga Welty (Portville coach).