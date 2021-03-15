Girls basketball polls, Week 4: Depew, O'Hara on top

Here are the voting results for this week's Buffalo News high school girls basketball polls. Records are through Sunday's games.
Large schools
First-place votes in parentheses
Rk. Team
Rec.
Pts.
Prev.
1. Cardinal O'Hara (3)
15-0
30
1
2. St. Mary's
11-3
27
2
3. Will South
7-3
24
4
4. Amherst
9-3
21
3
5. Hamburg
9-2
18
5
6. Lancaster
10-0
14
6
7. Lewiston-Porter
13-0
13
7
8. Sacred Heart
6-4
7
9
9. Iroquois
11-2
6
8
10. N. Tonawanda
9-1
5
10
Other: None
Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Tim Lindner, Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers)
Small schools
First-place votes in parentheses
Rk. Team
Rec.
Pts.
Prev.
1. Depew (2)
11-1
29
3
2. East Aurora
10-2
25
2
3. City Honors (1)
12-0
24
5
4. Eden
12-1
21
1
5. Holland
8-2
20
9
6. Randolph
13-0
17
4
7. Chautauqua Lake
10-1
12
8
8. Southwestern
10-2
11
7
9. Nardin
8-5
6
6
10. Wilson
9-0
4
10t
Other: Portville (),2
10-3