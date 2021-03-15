 Skip to main content
Girls basketball polls, Week 4: Depew, O'Hara on top
  • Updated
Cardinal O'Hara 64, St. Mary's 48

Cardinal O'Hara's Amelia Strong scores two points over St. Mary's Sam Garry.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Here are the voting results for this week's Buffalo News high school girls basketball polls. Records are through Sunday's games.

Large schools 

First-place votes in parentheses

Rk. Team 

Rec. 

Pts. 

Prev. 

1. Cardinal O'Hara (3)

 15-0

 30

 1

2. St. Mary's 

 11-3 

 27 

 2 

3. Will South

  7-3

 24

 4 

4. Amherst 

  9-3

 21

 3 

5. Hamburg 

  9-2

 18

 5

6. Lancaster 

 10-0 

 14

 6 

7. Lewiston-Porter 

 13-0

 13 

 7 

8. Sacred Heart 

  6-4

 7

 9

9. Iroquois 

 11-2

 6 

 8 

10. N. Tonawanda  

 9-1

 5 

 10 

Other: None 

 

 

 

Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Tim Lindner, Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers)

Small schools 

First-place votes in parentheses

Rk. Team 

 Rec.

Pts. 

Prev. 

1. Depew (2)

 11-1

29 

2. East Aurora  

 10-2

25 

3. City Honors (1) 

 12-0

24 

4. Eden 

 12-1 

21

5. Holland 

  8-2

20

6. Randolph 

 13-0

17 

7. Chautauqua Lake

 10-1 

12 

8. Southwestern 

 10-2

11 

9. Nardin 

  8-5

 6 

10. Wilson 

  9-0

 4 

10t 

 Other: Portville (),2

 10-3 

 

 

Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Tim Lindner, Matt Spielman (Post-Journal)

