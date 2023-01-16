 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls basketball polls: O'Hara, Nichols tie as No. 1 large school; Depew remains top small schoo

  • Updated
O'Hara vs. Lancaster Girls Basketball

Cardinal O'Hara's Kyla Hayes (12) attempts a layup between Lancaster defenders during a game at Cardinal O'Hara High School in Tonawanda on Jan. 10, 2023.

 Joseph Cooke
Here are the News girls basketball polls for this week (through Sunday's games).

First-place votes in parentheses.

Large schools 

Rk. Team Class Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1t. Cardinal O'Hara (3)  MM 5-5 56 1t
 1t.  Nichols (3)   MM 12-0 56  3  
 3.  Lancaster   AA 6-3 50  1t 
 4t.  Hamburg   A1  6-1   39 4 
 4t..  Williamsville South   A2  6-1 39  5 
 6.   St. Mary's   MM 6-5 30  6 
 7.  Sweet Home   A1  6-4 22  7
 8.  Clarence   AA  5-4  18 8
 9.  Sacred Heart  MM  6-4 13  9 
10t.  Jamestown  AA  7-3 3  N/R
10t.  Kenmore West  A1 8-1  3 10 
Others  Starpoint   A2 6-3  1  N/R 

Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Tim Lindner, Tom Price (WNYAthletics.com), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Anthony Ottomano (St. Mary's coach), Andrew Murak (Sweet Home coach).

Small schools

Rk. Team Class Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Depew (6) B1 8-1 60 1
 2.  Lewiston-Porter  B1  8-2  54  2 
 3.   Southwestern B2  9-2  48  3 
 4.  Eden B2  8-2  36  4 
 5.  Randolph   C 6-4  35  5 
 6.   Iroquois  B1  7-5  34  6 
 7.  Panama   D 8-4  23  8
 8.  Portville   C  7-1  14  N/R 
 9.  Wilson   C  7-2 11  9 
10.  Frewsburg  C  3-7  10   7 
Others  Sherman   D  7-3 4  10 

Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Tim Lindner, Tom Prince (WNYAthletics.com), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Inga Welty (Portville coach).

