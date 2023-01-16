Girls basketball polls: O'Hara, Nichols tie as No. 1 large school; Depew remains top small schoo

Here are the News girls basketball polls for this week (through Sunday's games).
First-place votes in parentheses.
Large schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1t.
|Cardinal O'Hara (3)
|MM
|5-5
|56
|1t
|1t.
|Nichols (3)
|MM
|12-0
|56
|3
|3.
|Lancaster
|AA
|6-3
|50
|1t
|4t.
|Hamburg
|A1
|6-1
|39
|4
|4t..
|Williamsville South
|A2
|6-1
|39
|5
|6.
|St. Mary's
|MM
|6-5
|30
|6
|7.
|Sweet Home
|A1
|6-4
|22
|7
|8.
|Clarence
|AA
|5-4
|18
|8
|9.
|Sacred Heart
|MM
|6-4
|13
|9
|10t.
|Jamestown
|AA
|7-3
|3
|N/R
|10t.
|Kenmore West
|A1
|8-1
|3
|10
|Others
|Starpoint
|A2
|6-3
|1
|N/R
Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Tim Lindner, Tom Price (WNYAthletics.com), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Anthony Ottomano (St. Mary's coach), Andrew Murak (Sweet Home coach).
Small schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Depew (6)
|B1
|8-1
|60
|1
|2.
|Lewiston-Porter
|B1
|8-2
|54
|2
|3.
|Southwestern
|B2
|9-2
|48
|3
|4.
|Eden
|B2
|8-2
|36
|4
|5.
|Randolph
|C
|6-4
|35
|5
|6.
|Iroquois
|B1
|7-5
|34
|6
|7.
|Panama
|D
|8-4
|23
|8
|8.
|Portville
|C
|7-1
|14
|N/R
|9.
|Wilson
|C
|7-2
|11
|9
|10.
|Frewsburg
|C
|3-7
|10
|7
|Others
|Sherman
|D
|7-3
|4
|10
Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Tim Lindner, Tom Prince (WNYAthletics.com), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Inga Welty (Portville coach).