 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Girls basketball polls: O'Hara at No. 1 among large schools; Depew stays unanimous in small schools

  • Updated
  • 0
O'Hara vs. Lancaster Girls Basketball

Cardinal O'Hara head coach Nick O'Neil gives instructions to his players during a game against Lancaster at Cardinal O'Hara High School in Tonawanda on January 10, 2023. (Joseph Cooke/Buffalo News)

 Joseph Cooke / Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Here are The News' girls basketball polls for this week (through Sunday's games).

First-place votes in parentheses.

Large schools 

 Rk. Team Class Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Cardinal O'Hara (5)  MM 7-6 58  1t
 2.  Lancaster (1)  AA  8-1 53   3  
 3.  Nichols   MM 12-2 51   1t   
 4.  Williamsville South  A2  9-1  42   4t
 5.  St. Mary's  MM  9-6 36   6 
 6.  Sweet Home  A1  8-4  26   7 
 7t.  Hamburg  A1  6-4  22   4t 
 7t.  Sacred Heart  MM  8-5 22   9 
 9.  Clarence  AA  6-5  15   8 
10.  Jamestown  AA  8-3   6  10t 
Others   Kenmore West  A1  9-2  2  10t
  Starpoint  A2  7-4   2  N/R 

People are also reading…

Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Tim Lindner, Tom Price (WNYAthletics.com), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Anthony Ottomano (St. Mary's coach), Andrew Murak (Sweet Home coach).

Small schools 

Rk. Team Class Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Depew (7) B1 11-2 70  1
 2.  Lewiston-Porter  B1  10-2  63   2 
 3.  Randolph  C    8-4   56   5 
 4.  Southwestern  B2   9-3 47  3 
 5.  Eden  B2   8-3  44   4  
 6.  Panama  D   10-4   30   7 
 7.  Portville C   9-1   24   8 
 8.  Iroquois  B1  8-7 21  6
 9t.  Sherman  D   9-4  15  N/R 
 9t.  Wilson  C   9-2  15   9 

Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Tim Lindner, Tom Prince (WNYAthletics.com), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Inga Welty (Portville coach).

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau talks about moving forward

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News