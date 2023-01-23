Girls basketball polls: O'Hara at No. 1 among large schools; Depew stays unanimous in small schools

Here are The News' girls basketball polls for this week (through Sunday's games).
First-place votes in parentheses.
Large schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Cardinal O'Hara (5)
|MM
|7-6
|58
|1t
|2.
|Lancaster (1)
|AA
|8-1
|53
|3
|3.
|Nichols
|MM
|12-2
|51
|1t
|4.
|Williamsville South
|A2
|9-1
|42
|4t
|5.
|St. Mary's
|MM
|9-6
|36
|6
|6.
|Sweet Home
|A1
|8-4
|26
|7
|7t.
|Hamburg
|A1
|6-4
|22
|4t
|7t.
|Sacred Heart
|MM
|8-5
|22
|9
|9.
|Clarence
|AA
|6-5
|15
|8
|10.
|Jamestown
|AA
|8-3
|6
|10t
|Others
|Kenmore West
|A1
|9-2
|2
|10t
|Starpoint
|A2
|7-4
|2
|N/R
Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Tim Lindner, Tom Price (WNYAthletics.com), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Anthony Ottomano (St. Mary's coach), Andrew Murak (Sweet Home coach).
Small schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Depew (7)
|B1
|11-2
|70
|1
|2.
|Lewiston-Porter
|B1
|10-2
|63
|2
|3.
|Randolph
|C
|8-4
|56
|5
|4.
|Southwestern
|B2
|9-3
|47
|3
|5.
|Eden
|B2
|8-3
|44
|4
|6.
|Panama
|D
|10-4
|30
|7
|7.
|Portville
|C
|9-1
|24
|8
|8.
|Iroquois
|B1
|8-7
|21
|6
|9t.
|Sherman
|D
|9-4
|15
|N/R
|9t.
|Wilson
|C
|9-2
|15
|9
Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Tim Lindner, Tom Prince (WNYAthletics.com), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Inga Welty (Portville coach).