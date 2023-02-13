Here are The News' girls basketball polls for this week (through Sunday's games).
First-place votes in parentheses.
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Depew (7)
|B1
|17-1
|70
|1
|2.
|Lewiston-Porter
|B1
|15-3
|63
|2
|3.
|Randolph
|C
|13-4
|56
|3
|4.
|Panama
|D
|15-4
|47
|4
|5.
|Eden
|B2
|15-3
|42
|5
|6.
|Southwestern
|B2
|13-4
|37
|6
|7.
|Portville
|C
|14-2
|24
|9
|8.
|Wilson
|C
|14-3
|21
|8
|9.
|Sherman
|D
|13-5
|13
|7
|10.
|Iroquois
|B1
|10-9
|9
|10t
|Others
|Clymer
|D
|14-5
|1
|N/R
|East Aurora
|B1
|8-3
|1
|N/R
Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Tim Lindner, Tom Prince (WNYAthletics.com), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Inga Welty (Portville coach), Brian Baker (Wilson coach).