Girls basketball polls: Lancaster and O'Hara tie for No. 1 in larges; Depew atop smalls

Here are the News girls basketball polls for this week (through Sunday's games).
First-place votes in parentheses.
Large schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1t.
|Cardinal O'Hara (3)
|MM
|4-4
|57
|2
|1t.
|Lancaster (3)
|AA
|6-0
|57
|1
|3.
|Nichols
|MM
|9-0
|48
|3
|4.
|Hamburg
|A1
|4-0
|41
|4
|5.
|Williamsville South
|A2
|4-2
|37
|6
|6.
|St. Mary's
|MM
|6-4
|27
|5
|7.
|Sweet Home
|A1
|5-3
|21
|N/R
|8.
|Clarence
|AA
|3-4
|17
|9t
|9.
|Sacred Heart
|MM
|5-3
|12
|7
|10.
|Kenmore West
|A1
|7-0
|11
|9t
|Others
|Frontier
|AA
|5-2
|1
|N/R
|Jamestown
|AA
|5-3
|1
|8
Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Tim Lindner, Tom Price (WNYAthletics.com), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Anthony Ottomano (St. Mary's coach), Andrew Murak (Sweet Home coach).
Small schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Depew (7)
|B1
|7-1
|70
|1
|2.
|Lewiston-Porter
|B1
|6-2
|63
|2
|3.
|Southwestern
|B2
|7-2
|55
|3
|4.
|Eden
|B2
|5-2
|43
|4
|5.
|Randolph
|C
|4-3
|39
|5
|6.
|Iroquois
|B1
|6-3
|35
|6
|7.
|Frewsburg
|C
|3-5
|28
|8
|8.
|Panama
|D
|6-4
|26
|7
|9.
|Wilson
|C
|5-2
|11
|10
|10.
|Sherman
|D
|6-1
|8
|9
|Others
|Portville
|C
|6-3
|6
|N/R
|East Aurora
|B1
|5-3
|1
|N/R
Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Tim Lindner, Tom Prince (WNYAthletics.com), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Inga Welty (Portville coach), Brian Baker (Wilson coach).