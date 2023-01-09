 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls basketball poll: Lancaster and O'Hara tie for No. 1 in larges; Depew atop smalls

Cardinal O'Hara girls varsity basketball coach Nick O'Neil celebrates a 68-42 victory over St. Mary's for the Monsignor Martin girls basketball final at Cardinal O'Hara High School on March 1, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Here are the News girls basketball polls for this week (through Sunday's games).

First-place votes in parentheses.

Large schools 

Rk. Team Class Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1t. Cardinal O'Hara (3) MM 4-4 57 2
 1t.  Lancaster (3)  AA  6-0 57  1 
 3.  Nichols  MM  9-0 48  3 
 4.  Hamburg  A1  4-0  41  4 
 5.  Williamsville South  A2  4-2  37  6 
 6.  St. Mary's  MM  6-4 27  5 
 7.  Sweet Home  A1 5-3  21  N/R 
 8.   Clarence   AA  3-4  17  9t 
 9.  Sacred Heart   MM  5-3 12   7 
10.  Kenmore West   A1  7-0 11  9t 
Others   Frontier  AA  5-2 1  N/R 
  Jamestown  AA  5-3  1  8 

Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Tim Lindner, Tom Price (WNYAthletics.com), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Anthony Ottomano (St. Mary's coach), Andrew Murak (Sweet Home coach).

Small schools 

Rk. Team Class Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Depew (7) B1 7-1 70  1
 2.  Lewiston-Porter  B1  6-2  63  2 
 3.  Southwestern  B2  7-2  55  3 
 4.  Eden  B2  5-2  43  4 
 5.  Randolph  C  4-3   39  5 
 6.  Iroquois  B1  6-3 35  6  
 7.  Frewsburg  C   3-5 28  8 
 8.  Panama  D   6-4  26  7 
 9.  Wilson  C  5-2  11  10 
10.  Sherman  D  6-1 8  9 
Others  Portville  C  6-3 6  N/R 
  East Aurora  B1  5-3  1  N/R 

Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Tim Lindner, Tom Prince (WNYAthletics.com), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Inga Welty (Portville coach), Brian Baker (Wilson coach).

