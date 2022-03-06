Girls basketball: Lancaster, Sweet Home-Hamburg heading five games at Buffalo State

Here are previews for Sunday’s Section VI girls basketball finals at Buffalo State.

CLASS B-2

Who: No. 1 seed Eden (18-4) vs. No. 3 seed Southwestern (15-5)

When: 11 a.m.

What to expect: The Raiders arrive in the final after victories over Akron, 83-44, in the quarterfinals and Olmsted, 71-30, in the semifinals. They’ve been dominant and have won their last 12 games by at least 20 points. Eden has not lost a game in 2022; its last loss was Dec. 30 to Iroquois.

As for the Trojans, they reached the final with wins over Fredonia, 55-30, in the quarterfinals and Roy-Hart, 66-41, in the semifinals. Southwestern, similar to Eden, has been blowing out its playoff opponents. Sophomore Reece Beaver is seventh in Section VI in total points and is averaging 23.9 points per game.

CLASS B-1

Who: No. 1 seed Lewiston-Porter (19-3) vs. No. 2 seed Depew (18-4)

When: 1 p.m.