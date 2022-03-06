Girls basketball: Lancaster, Sweet Home-Hamburg heading five games at Buffalo State

Here are previews for Sunday’s Section VI girls basketball finals at Buffalo State.
CLASS B-2
Who: No. 1 seed Eden (18-4) vs. No. 3 seed Southwestern (15-5)
When: 11 a.m.
What to expect: The Raiders arrive in the final after victories over Akron, 83-44, in the quarterfinals and Olmsted, 71-30, in the semifinals. They’ve been dominant and have won their last 12 games by at least 20 points. Eden has not lost a game in 2022; its last loss was Dec. 30 to Iroquois.
As for the Trojans, they reached the final with wins over Fredonia, 55-30, in the quarterfinals and Roy-Hart, 66-41, in the semifinals. Southwestern, similar to Eden, has been blowing out its playoff opponents. Sophomore Reece Beaver is seventh in Section VI in total points and is averaging 23.9 points per game.
CLASS B-1
Who: No. 1 seed Lewiston-Porter (19-3) vs. No. 2 seed Depew (18-4)
When: 1 p.m.
What to expect: This is a much-anticipated matchup between the Lancers, who went 15-1 in the Niagara Frontier League, and the Wildcats, the defending B-1 champions who went 12-0 in ECIC III. Both teams have been atop The News' small school rankings, though, Lew-Port has been ranked No. 1 most of the season.
The Lancers advanced to the finals after wins over Lake Shore, 80-24, in the quarterfinals, and East Aurora, 60-23, in the semifinals. The team’s leading scorers – junior Sophie Auer (16.7) and senior Tessa Schuey (15.5) – are top 20 in Section VI. Auer recorded her 1,000th career point in the semifinals.
The Wildcats had wins over Springville/West Valley in the quarterfinals, 80-20, followed by Olean in the semifinals, 56-44. Their scoring leader is junior Kaylee Krysztof at 22.1 points per game. Krysztof, who committed to Binghamton last week, is fourth in Section VI in total points.
CLASS AA
Who: No. 1 seed Lancaster (20-0) vs. No. 3 seed Clarence (13-9)
When: 3 p.m.
What to expect: The Legends have been, well, legendary all season. With an undefeated record, they’ve blown out all their opponents. Their closest margin of victory was 12 points. Lancaster has become must-see, and advanced to the final following a 63-30 semifinal win over Jamestown. Their scoring leader is Madison Francis, whose name has spread through the area as a special talent. Francis is averaging 16.7 points and 11.4 rebounds and is 20th in Section VI in total points.
As for the defending AA champion Red Devils, their road to the finals included blowing out Frontier, 67-26, in the quarterfinals, followed by beating Williamsville North, 39-35, in the semifinals. Sophomore Ella Corry leads the way at 14.5 points per game.
The teams have met twice this season. Lancaster won, 71-41, at Clarence in January and 58-45 at home in February.
CLASS A-2
Who: No. 1 seed Iroquois (16-5) vs. No. 2 seed Williamsville South (14-7)
When: 5 p.m.
What to expect: The Chiefs advanced to the finals following a quarterfinal win over Starpoint, 64-30, and a 74-29 win over Grand Island in the semifinals. Their scoring has been by committee, with senior Zoey Zienski, freshman Molly Mescall and junior McKenna Sinibaldi.
As for the Billies, their season has been a slight dropoff compared to the last few years, but with junior Gretchen Dolan on the roster, anything seems possible. They advanced to the final after wins over Kenmore East in the quarterfinals, 58-34, and West Seneca East, 74-47, in the semifinals.
Dolan leads Section VI in scoring at 38.9 points per game, and also leads the section in total points by a 205-point margin next to No. 2, which is Hamburg’s Clara Strack.
CLASS A-1
Who: No. 1 Sweet Home (20-2) vs. No. 2 Hamburg (18-4)
When: 7 p.m.
What to expect: These teams have had their eyes on each other for a potential sectional final matchup, and here it is. Hamburg is the two-time defending A-1 champion.
The Panthers are in the midst of a program revival and are on a 17-game winning streak. They advanced to the final after beating Lockport, 56-47, in the quarterfinals and then Kenmore West, 63-25, in the semifinals. Their leading scorer is sophomore Amber Murak, at 15.3 points per game.
As told to The Buffalo News, Sweet Home has been without junior Lauren Hubert during its playoff run because of a fractured foot. Hubert is the team's second-leading scorer, and led Section VI in total rebounds with 369, which is 18.5 per game.
Hubert’s presence will be felt as the Panthers face Clara Strack, one of the top bigs in Western New York. Strack was second in total points and rebounds this season, averaging 26 points and 15.1 rebounds.
The Bulldogs beat Niagara Wheatfield, 61-47, in the quarterfinals and North Tonawanda, 65-57, in the semifinals.