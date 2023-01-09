'Game of Games' in girls basketball: Cardinal O'Hara vs. Lancaster. Who is the best in WNY?

Call it "The Game of Games" in Western New York girls basketball, or at least the first of two.

Cardinal O'Hara and Lancaster, who enter the week tied for No. 1 in The Buffalo News' large schools poll, meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at O'Hara in the first of two games this season. The other is Jan. 28 at Lancaster.

Lancaster, the reigning Section VI Class AA champions, look primed to repeat. The Legends are riding a 28-game winning streak against Western New York competition. In their 6-0 start, they’re averaging 73.5 points, and holding opponents to 43 points. On average, the Legends are winning games by 30.5 points, with their lone non-double-digit win coming in a 66-60 victory over top-ranked small school Depew.

As for O’Hara, winners of nine straight Monsignor Martin titles, the Hawks (4-4) have played one league game, with the other seven games in tournaments or non-league contests. Three of those games were in a tournament in Orlando before Christmas. The Hawks were unable to get home because of the winter storm and spent three extra days, including Christmas, away from home.

Through eight games, the Hawks are averaging 52.3 points to their opponents’ 43.

Each team has a returning All-Western New York large schools first-teamer in sophomores Madison Francis (Lancaster) and Kyla Hayes (O’Hara). Those two are the faces – and future – of girls basketball in the area, which has been torrid lately, with many of the area’s finest playing or signing with Division I programs, including Shay Ciezki (Penn State), Amari DeBerry (UConn), Gretchen Dolan (Illinois), Clara Strack (Virginia Tech).

Francis might be the best player in the area, with a gap between her and No. 2. The 6-foot-1 forward is a four-star recruit and listed at No. 14 in ESPN’s Hoopgurlz rankings for the Class of 2025. Per game, she’s averaging 25.4 points, 15 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.6 blocks. She has offers from Maryland, Michigan State, Arizona State, Villanova, North Carolina and many more.

As for Hayes, she leads O’Hara in scoring at 16.5 points per game, and has 9.3 rebounds per game and is shooting 62% from the field. The 6-foot center recently scored her 1,000th career point and has offers from Canisius College and Niagara University.

Lancaster has a second returning All-WNY first teamer in senior point guard Rachel Kamrowski, who is averaging 14.4 points per game. Senior Casey Mahony is averaging a double-double with 10.6 points and 12.8 rebounds per game.

O’Hara junior Alyvia Russell is second on the team in scoring with 11 points per game and serves as the point guard with an average of a team-high four assists. Freshman Annabella Day is third on the team in scoring with 8.3 points per game, followed by junior Jordyn Williams with seven.

O'Hara has announced that proceeds from the game will be donated to support the family of the Dartmouth Avenue house fire that claimed the lives of five children.