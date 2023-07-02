Clarence running back Gabby Irwin and Amherst quarterback Sage Sabatino and were named co-players of the year as part of the first All-Section VI team in girls flag football.

Irwin led the Red Devils to the inaugural Section VI championship and also a Far West Regional victory, which would have led Clarence to a New York State Public High School Athletic Association final four appearance. Flag football will be a championship sport starting next spring.

Irwin was dominant on the field, with 133 rushes for 1,375 yards, averaging 10.3 yards per carry and scoring 21 touchdowns. When she wasn't running the ball, she caught 14 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns. Clarence finished the season 14-1.

Sabatino led the Tigers a 9-3 record, a second-place Division II finish and a Section VI quarterfinals appearance. Amherst improved by five wins from last season, when they were part of the initial pilot program.

In the second year of the program, Sabatino had 241 completions, completing 58 percent of her passes. She also threw for 30 touchdowns, 19 passing conversions, and was as dangerous on the ground, racking up 1,182 rushing yards, 15 rushing touchdowns and three conversion runs.

Sabatino was joined on the first team by running back Anaya Smith, linebacker Mari Penna and Kelsey Sorensen, who played the line.

Clarence had three first-team selections in Irwin, safety Kenzie McNicholas and Sienna Heary, who played the line.

Williamsville North also had three players on the first team: wide receiver Molly Martin, defensive end Sophia Deprima and linebacker Savannah Penetrante.

All-Section VI teams

Co-players of the year: Sage Sabatino, QB, Amherst; Gabby Irwin, RB, Clarence.

First team

Quarterback: Sage Sabatino (Amherst).

Running back: Gabby Irwin (Clarence).

Wide receiver: Lauren Hubert (Sweet Home), Molly Martin (Williamsville North), Anaya Smith (Amherst).

Line: Sienna Heary (Clarence), Kelsey Sorensen (Amherst).

Defensive end: Jayden Leederman (Pioneer), Sophia Deprima (Williamsville North).

Linebacker: Mari Penna (Amherst), Savannah Penetrante (Williamsville North).

Cornerback: Tiffany Nguyen (Cheektowaga), Olivia Kirk (Orchard Park).

Safety: Shay Edwards (Pioneer), Kenzie McNicholas (Clarence).

Second team

Quarterback: Ella Corey (Clarence), Amber Murak (Sweet Home).

Running back: Karryne Mims (Jamestown).

Wide receiver: Neecy Stachowiak (Amherst), Eva Torrado (Williamsville North), Kelliany Diaz (Fredonia).

Line: Allie Weissenburg (Williamsville North), Abigail Mason (Pioneer).

Defensive end: Maggie Kelly (Orchard Park), Lily Runkel (Fredonia), Lilly Kless (Pioneer).

Linebacker: Emily McLouth (Clarence).

Cornerback: Ariana Woods (Amherst), Kelly Carver (Williamsville East), Riley Beers (Fredonia).

Safety: Mea Getzoni (Depew).

Third team

Quarterback: Alannah Bushorr (Williamsville North), Brooke Eastman (Pioneer).

Running back: Gretchen Rumfola (Pioneer), Annie Gondek (Fredonia).

Wide receiver: Anabel Martin (Amherst), Brooke Meissner (Niagara Wheatfield).

Line: Mara Gregoire (Orchard Park), Brooklyn Shufran Williamsville South).

Defensive end: Kaila Frazier (Sweet Home), Ellana Hall (Sweet Home), Day Holmes (Amherst).

Linebacker: Jenna Lis (Depew), Ella Propheter (Jamestown).

Cornerback: Ella Koopman (Fredonia), Olivia Sackel (Williamsville South).

Safety: Deanne Jacobi (Williamsville East).

Honorable mention

Quarterback: Maggie Gocella (Orchard Park), Halle Senfield (Orchard Park), Lauren Janik (Niagara Wheatfield)

Running back: Myla Scott (Cheektowaga), Sophie MacLean (Williamsville East), Samantha Furan (Niagara Wheatfield).

Wide receiver: Lauren Ciaiano (Clarence), Hannah Farley (Clarence), Erin Clemens-Regan (Sweet Home), Dillon McCarley (Williamsville East), Marley Drake (Jamestown), Daja McCarley (Williamsville East).

Line: Tavian Bell (Cheektowaga), Aryanna Kennedy (North Tonawanda).

Defensive end: Quinn Johnson (Jamestown), Olivia Reeves (Hamburg), Sophia Bochicchio (NW), Liz Crawfords (Williamsville East), Janelle Burchanowski (CSP).

Linebacker: Riley Coulter (NW), Cerena Smith (NW).

Cornerback: Ohana Taguti (Amherst), Hayden Fisher (CSP).

Safety: Kayla Bowman (Clarence), Kerri McCarthy (Orchard Park), Lexi Quagliana (Williamsville South), Amber Murak (Sweet Home), Sam Pryzbylak (Hamburg), Molly Lyons (NT).