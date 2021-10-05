Gabby Gambino of St. Mary's registers 100th career point in girls soccer

Gabby Gambino lost her junior season playing soccer for St. Mary’s of Lancaster thanks to two knee surgeries and 10 months of rehab, but she is aiming to make up for lost time.
Gambino, who was an All-Western New York first-team selection in 2019 as a sophomore, reached 100 career points last week with a goal in a 2-1 loss to Rochester Mercy.
She added another score Monday in a 5-1 loss to Nichols and has 102 points in two-plus seasons heading into Wednesday’s game against Mount St. Mary. A Clemson commit, Gambino has 37 goals and 28 assists in her career.
“After being out last year, this is a great milestone for her to reach,” coach Brittany Heist said.
Wagner doubles up
Distance running has been Lauren Wagner’s first love, but soccer wasn’t far behind. For her senior year at Akron, Wagner is trying to do both, sometimes on the same day.
On Saturday, Wagner finished 10th in the A-1 race at the McQuaid Invitational in the morning and then scored a goal in Akron’s 5-0 victory against Pembroke in the afternoon.
Wagner played junior varsity soccer at Akron in the seventh grade and has since played club soccer in the offseason, so this is her first varsity season. She has only missed one soccer game because of a scheduling conflict, and practices with the soccer team as her schedule allows.
“Her primary sport is cross country so that comes first,” Akron soccer coach Edward Apholz said. “She plays as a center midfielder and never seems to tire. She is going full speed from the time the game starts until it ends. We are very low in numbers this year so having Lauren has been a huge help.”
Wagner was a Coaches All-Western New York first-teamer in cross country as a sophomore in 2019 when she won the Niagara Orleans race and the Section VI Class C race and was 14th in the state Class C race. She was named to the all-state third team in Class C.
Morse to NCCC
Williamsville North pitcher Brendan Morse will continue his baseball career at Niagara County Community College.
Morse, an All-Western New York honorable mention last season, was 6-1 with a 2.16 ERA in nine appearances for the Class AA runners-up. According to MaxPreps, he struck out 54 and walked 17 in 35.2 innings.
OP adds golf
The inaugural season of girls golf at Orchard Park began last week with seven players and continues Wednesday against Williamsville North at Holland Hills and Thursday against Lancaster and Williamsville East at Fox Valley.
“We had a late start but we’re fortunate enough to put a schedule together,” coach Joe Biondo said.