Gabby Gambino of St. Mary's registers 100th career point in girls soccer

Gabby Gambino lost her junior season playing soccer for St. Mary’s of Lancaster thanks to two knee surgeries and 10 months of rehab, but she is aiming to make up for lost time.

Gambino, who was an All-Western New York first-team selection in 2019 as a sophomore, reached 100 career points last week with a goal in a 2-1 loss to Rochester Mercy.

She added another score Monday in a 5-1 loss to Nichols and has 102 points in two-plus seasons heading into Wednesday’s game against Mount St. Mary. A Clemson commit, Gambino has 37 goals and 28 assists in her career.

“After being out last year, this is a great milestone for her to reach,” coach Brittany Heist said.

Wagner doubles up

Distance running has been Lauren Wagner’s first love, but soccer wasn’t far behind. For her senior year at Akron, Wagner is trying to do both, sometimes on the same day.

On Saturday, Wagner finished 10th in the A-1 race at the McQuaid Invitational in the morning and then scored a goal in Akron’s 5-0 victory against Pembroke in the afternoon.