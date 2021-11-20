Future of Class AA Far West Regional football game between Bennett and McQuaid is up in air

"NYSPHSAA fully supports the decisions of health experts and will continue to rely upon their guidance, advice and directives involving the health and safety of student-athletes as we continue to address this public health crisis.”

McQuaid issued a lengthy statement on the situation, ending with this from school President Rev. Phil Judge, “All of us hope that we can allow our players to safely compete in a game they have worked so hard for. We look forward to that in the near future.”

Should the game be played, the winner could be at a disadvantage having just four days to recover while the Central Region champion, either Cicero-North Syracuse or Corning Painted Post, would go into the game at full rest.

It should be noted that Bennett last season had its season end due to being placed on Covid-19 pause before its sectional playoff game against Lancaster, which received the forfeit win and advanced to the sectional final. The Tigers tried to get the game moved to another day when its pause would have ended, but the section declined to reschedule the date stating playoff dates were locked in.

However, the Covid guidelines that season are different than the ones being employed at the moment. It took one positive case last season for a team to be placed on pause for 10 days.

“I’m very sympathetic to McQuaid but the rules are the rules,” Bennett coach Steve McDuffie said. “We know because we’ve been through this.”

