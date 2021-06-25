Full day of baseball sectional finals Saturday closes unique 2020-21 high school sports year

The one good thing about high school baseball being played during the weekend of most graduations is it gives folks one final time to bid farewell to the seniors who have contributed so much to their respective programs.

That includes Williamsville East slugger and potential first-round major league draft pick Joe Mack, who will look to help the Flames go out as a champion in his final high school game.

Williamsville East playing for the Section VI Class A-1 baseball championship on its home field highlights a day of title games Saturday afternoon scattered throughout Western New York. The champions in Classes AA, A-1, A-2, B-2 and C will be crowned as the unique 2020-21 high school sports year comes to an end.

The climax to the day is the A-1 final at Clarence between the Flames and Grand Island at 5:30 p.m. While Mack is the must-see player, the Flames as a team have been crushing the baseball. Williamsville East (18-3) averages 9.2 runs per game. Only Class AA finalist Williamsville North held East to what can be considered a modest run total for a game (three) – in a nonleaguer between the teams June 14. The Vikings (14-4) bring a nine-game winning streak into the final.

The day of baseball, rain permitting, begins at 1 p.m. with Portville (13-0) hosting Gowanda (9-7) in the Class C final. In Class B-2 at 2 p.m., defending champion Medina (15-1) entertains longtime, nearby rival Roy-Hart (13-3). At 3 p.m. in Elma, top-seeded Iroquois (16-0-1) faces bracket buster and No. 7 seed Starpoint (6-10) in A-2. At 5 p.m. Lancaster (13-6-1) visits Williamsville North (16-5) for the Class AA crown.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.