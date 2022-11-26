Frontier's Lillie Bogdan wins Nike Cross Nationals regional to qualify for national final

Frontier sophomore Lillie Bogdan won the New York Regional race Saturday in Wappingers Falls to earn her spot in the Nike Cross Nationals final in Oregon.

Bogdan finished the 5K course at Bowdoin Park in 18:24.9.

“I felt amazing,” she said afterward on the broadcast of the event. “I never knew that I had that in me.”

Bogdan was second in the Class A race at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships on Nov. 14, and then skipped the state Federation race last weekend to prepare for the regional. Obviously, the winter storm also impacted training.

“I go into every race thinking, ‘You know what? I can do this. I’m going to crush it,' " Bogdan said. “With all the snow last weekend, this time, I thought, ‘You know what? Today’s the day. We’re going to go out and try our best and see how things go.' ”

Randolph’s Roan Kelly was the top boys finisher from WNY, coming in seventh in 16:16.4. Frontier’s Cameron Bogdan, Lillie’s older brother, was 23rd in 16:45.9.

The eight regional races serve as qualifiers for the 22 boys and girls teams to reach the national event, but also the top 45 boys and girls individual runners. The top five unaffiliated runners in the New York Regionals qualified. NXN is scheduled for Dec. 3 at Glendoveer Golf Course in Portland, Oregon.

“I’m so pumped,” Lillie Bogdan said. “I’ve never been to NXN.

“It’s going to be a different kind of race, and the cherry on top of the sundae.”

Orchard Park’s Noel Barlette finished 10th overall in a time of 19:14, narrowly missing the final individual spot from the region for the national meet.

Miranda Gatto of Niagara Wheatfield was 18th in 19:36.8.

A team of East Aurora girls athletes, competing as the Aurora Runners, finished seventh in the team standings. Freshman Kailyn Houghton led the Class B state champions with a 39th-place finish and was 17th among scoring runners in 20:31.5. Sophomore Emilia O’Leary finished one spot behind her, also in 20:31.5. Also representing EA were Catherine Schoeneman (57th overall, 21:18.5.), Hope Owens (79th, 22:11.8), Evelyn Hoak (82nd, 22:18.9), Lilly Wangelin (85th, 22:32) and Samantha Hulme (95th, 23:43.8).

Gatto led her Niagara Wheatfield teammates on the Falcons Running Club, which finished ninth. Teaghan Brady was 80th overall in 22:17.5, Emily Desiderio was 83rd in 22:21.6, followed by Amanda Snowberger (92nd, 23:07), Hayden Geibel (97th, 23:56.4) and Elaine Raglow-DeFranco (98th, 24:106).

Also in the boys race, Orchard Park’s Joseph Bertola was 41st overall in 17:02.4.

The Aurora Runners boys team was 19th in the team standings. Sophomore Shane Fraser was the top finisher at 118th overall and 79th among scoring runners in 18:38.6, followed by Gus Hoak (143rd, 19:22), Owen Rung (152nd, 19:47.1), Paul Hulme (162nd, 20:21.9) and Dominic Seneff (170th, 22:11.9).

Napoleon moves on

Angelina Napoleon's cross country season will continue as the Allegany-Limestone senior finished seventh in the Champs Sports Cross Country (formerly Foot Locker CC) Championships Northeast Regional on the 5K course at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx.

Napoleon, the Class C state public schools champion and Federation runner-up, had a time of 18:18. Winner Ellie Shea, from Belmont, Mass., finished in 17:10.7.

The top 10 boys and girls finishers in each region advance to the national finals, scheduled for Dec. 10 in Balboa Park in San Diego.