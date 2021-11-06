 Skip to main content
Frontier's Kayla Gleason wins all-around in sectional gymnastics
Section VI girls gymnastics championship

Kayla Gleason of Frontier competes on the balance beam during the 2020 Section VI girls gymnastics championship at Stumpf's Gymnastics Center.

 James P. McCoy

Kayla Gleason of Frontier posted the top score in floor exercise and was second in the three other events for the best all-around total of 36.550 points in the Section VI girls gymnastics championships on Friday at Williamsville South.

Mya Wozniak of Clarence won two events, with a 9.500 in the vault and 9.375 on the balance beam.

Olivia Chapman of Clarence scored 8.625 to win the uneven bars competition.

Wozniak and Chapman led Clarence to the team title with 106.800 points. Frontier was second with 105.250. Williamsville East finished third with 103.550. After that came Orchard Park (103.300), Lancaster (101.525), Hamburg (98.800), Williamsville South (95.175), Williamsville North (78.700), Kenmore (71.750) and Sweet Home (67.700).

Besides her first on the floor, Gleason, a junior, was second in the vault (9.400), and uneven bars (8.450) and beam (9.350).

Clarence junior Elaina Lorenz was second in all-around scoring with a 35.825 points after finishing fifth in vault, sixth in uneven, third on beam and fourth in floor exercise.

Grace Harry of Lancaster was second in floor exercise, Charlotte Moyer of Williamsville East was third in bars and Lea Philarom of Frontier was third in floor exercise. As a seventh grader in 2019, Philarom was state all-around champion in the 2018-19 New York State High School Athletic Association championship.

Section VI holds its championships in the fall season, but the NYSPHSAA meet is in March.

