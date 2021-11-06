Frontier's Kayla Gleason wins all-around in sectional gymnastics

Kayla Gleason of Frontier posted the top score in floor exercise and was second in the three other events for the best all-around total of 36.550 points in the Section VI girls gymnastics championships on Friday at Williamsville South.

Mya Wozniak of Clarence won two events, with a 9.500 in the vault and 9.375 on the balance beam.

Olivia Chapman of Clarence scored 8.625 to win the uneven bars competition.

Wozniak and Chapman led Clarence to the team title with 106.800 points. Frontier was second with 105.250. Williamsville East finished third with 103.550. After that came Orchard Park (103.300), Lancaster (101.525), Hamburg (98.800), Williamsville South (95.175), Williamsville North (78.700), Kenmore (71.750) and Sweet Home (67.700).

Besides her first on the floor, Gleason, a junior, was second in the vault (9.400), and uneven bars (8.450) and beam (9.350).

Clarence junior Elaina Lorenz was second in all-around scoring with a 35.825 points after finishing fifth in vault, sixth in uneven, third on beam and fourth in floor exercise.