Frontier's Kayla Gleason repeats as Section VI all-around gymnastics champion

Kayla Gleason repeated as all-around champions to lead Frontier to the team title at the Section VI gymnastics championships Friday at Clarence.

Gleason finished with 37.4 points, behind first-place finishes in the floor exercise (9.850) and bars (9.300).

Williamsville North’s Ava Shiff was second 37.075 and Clarence’s Mya Wozniak was third (36.350). The trio will represent Section VI in the all-around at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships in the spring.

Frontier finished with 107.625 points to beat second-place Clarence (104.900). Lancaster (103.200) was third, followed by Orchard Park (102.125) and Williamsville East (101.725).

The top three gymnasts in each event who have not qualified for the all-around earn spots in their respective event at the state meet.

Shiff won the beam with a score of 9.500 and Wozniak was second (9.250). Orchard Park’s Brooke Halter (9.175), Williamsville East’s Charlotte Moyer (9.150) and Clarence’s Olivia Champion (9.100) finished third through fifth to earn the state berths.

Chapman was second in the floor (9.500) behind Gleason. Frontier’s Lea Philarom was third (9.475) and Lancaster’s Grace Harry was fourth (9.425).

Philarom was second in the bars (8.825), followed by Shiff (8.650) and Wozniak (8.500). Lancaster teammates Keira Morris (8.225) and Harry (8.200) earned spots in the state meet.

Hamburg’s Lossi Wyatt won the vault with a score of 9.575. Philarom was second (9.575) to qualify for her third individual event. Shiff was third (9.550), Wozniak was fifth (9.375), followed by Gleason (9.200). Champman (tied for seventh, 8.950) and Harry (eighth, 8.900) earned the other state spots.

Williamsville North’s Emilio Izquierdo was fourth in the vault (9.525) and Kenmore-Sweet Home’s Brayden Williams was tied for seventh (8.950).