Frontier's Kayla Gleason finishes seventh in state gymnastics all-around

Frontier’s Kayla Gleason, the Section VI all-around champion, finished seventh in the all-around Saturday at Kenmore West in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association gymnastics championships.

Gleason totaled 36.750 points in her events. Grayson Gall, from New Hartford (Section III), was the state all-around champion with a total of 38.025.

Gleason was second on the bars with a score of 9.625. Gall won the event with a score of 9.650. Gleason finished third in the floor exercise, posting a score of 9.500, 0.125 behind winner Carly Sando from Tappan Zee (Section I).

Clarence’s Elaina Lorenz, who was second in the all-around at the Section VI championships, was 14th in the all-around. Frontier’s Lea Philarom was 15th.

Philarom was second in the vault with a score of 9.625, finishing behind Hannah Hughes from Middle Country (Section XI), who scored 9.7. She was fourth in the floor exercise (9.450).

Clarence’s Olivia Chapman was fourth in the uneven bars (9.375).

Overall, Section VI was third in the scoring with 179.225 points, behind winner Section III (185.5) and Section XI (181.25).