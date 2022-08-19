Frontier's Emilee Josker, Akron's Travis Fry named Tom Borrelli Memorial Award winners

Frontier’s Emilee Josker and Akron’s Travis Fry were named the 2022 Tom Borrelli Award, given to the most outstanding senior lacrosse players in Western New York.

Borrelli, a former Buffalo News sports writer and National Lacrosse League Hall of Famer, died in November 2008 following a tragic fall at All High Stadium. The award has been given since 2009 in boys lacrosse and 2011 in girls lacrosse.

Josker, a two-time All-Western New York first team selection and a U.S. Lacrosse All-American as a senior, was the team captain and played the midfield and attack. She helped the program win three Section VI Class B titles and accumulated 108 goals, 23 assists, 129 points, 45 ground balls, 52 caused turnovers and six interceptions in three years after losing her sophomore season to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Emilee is a remarkable lacrosse player and individual," Frontier coach Rebecca Galanti said in a news release. "She is a great leader and demonstrates great leadership in everything she does by putting the team first. She is a well-respected athlete by her coaches, her teammates and competing schools around the section. Frontier could not have accomplished all we have these past four years without Emilee and her heart, hustle and determination."

Last season, she had 46 goals and 17 assists for 63 points, and reached 100 career goals with a score against Williamsville North in mid-May.

Like Josker, Fry was also named an All-American and to the All-Western New York first team last spring. Fry will be continuing his career at Siena College, and departs the Akron program as a two-year captain with 180 career goals, along with 99 assists, 279 points, 48 face-off wins and a face-off win percentage of 59.

Last spring, Fry led Section VI in goals (80) and points (131), and was third in assists (51) as the Tigers won the Section VI Class D championship and advanced to the Far West Regionals. He was also named to the All-Section VI team and team Most Valuable Player. He also was an All-Western New York selection as a junior when he led the section in goals with 70 in a 16-game season and was third in points with 104.

"Travis is a true ambassador of an Akron Lacrosse student-athlete, and an honorable representation of Section VI lacrosse here in Western New York," coach Gary Sundown said in a news release. "His leadership on and off the field compliments his achievements. He is respected by his teammates, fellow players and coaches.

"There were many times in game situations where the weight was on Travis’ shoulders. His determination, dedication, and commitment to be the best on the field led the way for another great season. He truly honors the game."

This is the first time the award has been given since 2019.

To become a supporting sponsor of the Borrelli Awards banquet or to contribute to the Borrelli Scholarship Fund, contact Bob DiCesare at bdicesare19@yahoo.com.