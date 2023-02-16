With their lanes next to each other and almost everyone at Airport Lanes squeezing in to watch, with some people standing on chairs, Niagara Falls and Frontier went back and forth Thursday with a trip to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Bowling Championships on the line.

Both teams were even throughout, exchanging spares and strikes until late in the game when Falcons' senior Zak Slomba threw the game-sealing strike, and he celebrated the moment by putting both his arms in the air with closed fists and yelling to the sky.

When the game concluded, Frontier won with a total score of 6,376 to Niagara Falls’ 6,345 to win the Section VI Division I championship.

“It was awesome. We bowled our best,” Slomba said. “We missed a couple of spares, but I think we pulled each other together. It came down to the wire, and we proved that we deserve to be undefeated this year. It was really awesome, and I can’t wait to go back to states.”

Once the game was over, Slomba briefly walked around with a Burger King crown, as he deemed himself king following his heroics. Entering Thursday, Slomba had the second-highest average in the section at 232.94.

“I’m the king right now,” Slomba said. “That’s how I felt during the time of winning, and hoping we’ll be the kings and champions at states.”

It will be the second consecutive season Frontier advances to the state bowling championships, as the Falcons look to win their first state championship since 2014.

“It was a lot tighter than I wanted it to be, but the kids stepped up,” Frontier coach Craig Zienski said. “We went to states last year, and we knew we had a good shot at it this year. Our kids stepped up. Zak was nervous. He knew it was going to come down to him, but that’s why he’s the anchor, that’s his job. This game was awesome.”

West Seneca East won Division II with a score of 5,964. In doing so, it prevented a repeat attempt from Maryvale, which was the reigning Division II state champion.

“That’s a great program, they were state champs last year,” West Seneca East coach Zach Spengler said. “They put a lot of good stuff together. As for us, the boys put it together when they needed to. It’s my second year as the coach, so this is new for all of us. They all put in a great effort today, and, hopefully, it continues at states. They all bowled really well.”

The Trojans entered the competition with three players averaging over 200 – senior Michael Morrone (213.57), freshman Joshua Zajac (212.03) and junior Jacob Racsumberger (209.91). Zajac is one of four players in the section to bowl a 300 this season.

“I think today took five years off my life watching them, because there’s only so much you can do as a coach,” Spengler said. “I tell them, ‘I can teach you everything I know, but I can’t throw the ball for you.’ I tell them to listen to instructions, and they did that. I’m really proud of the boys more than they probably know.”

West Seneca East’s last state championship came in 2009.

Also qualifying for state as individuals on the All-Section team were Nick Brady (Starpoint), Aiden Strack (Niagara Falls), Talon Newton (Grand Island), Lane Marlatt (Williamsville South), Jake Willard (Kenmore) and John Coram (Grand Island).

Section champions Frontier (Class A), Grand Island (Class B), West Seneca East (Class C), Salamanca (Class D) received awards after the event.