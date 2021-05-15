Frontier sweeps Clarence to win Section VI Class AA girls volleyball title

After the Frontier volleyball team beat Lancaster on Thursday for a berth in the Section VI Class AA championship game, Frontier captain Haley Gerken said her team’s opponent had a message for the Falcons.
“Lancaster actually told us, after we beat them, ‘win it for us, we want it for you guys, and, obviously, we’re behind you,’ ” said Gerkin, a setter for the Falcons. “We also wanted to win this for the people who had great respect for us.”
Photos: Frontier defeats Clarence in Section VI, Class AA volleyball championship
Saturday afternoon, the Falcons knew they probably weren't the favorite, in the championship game against one of Class AA’s top-tier programs. Regardless, Frontier made good on Lancaster’s request.
Frontier needed just three sets to beat Clarence, 25-21, 25-14, 25-17, in the best-of-five championship match. The Falcons (11-4) dethroned one of Class AA’s top teams on the Red Devils’ home court, and did it in a quick but focused fashion.
Down by four points early in the third set, the Falcons rallied to tie the game at 10-10, part of a run that helped shift the momentum for the Falcons, and helped them complete the sweep of the Red Devils (10-3).
Frontier won its first Class AA volleyball championship since 2013.
“It felt really great to come out hard from the start and just play our hearts out,” Frontier outside hitter Marin Collins said. “I think we played amazing. The circumstances this year were tough, because it’s such a short season, and the girls didn’t get to know each other as well as we usually would, but we really came together and played amazing.
“Clarence is a tough team, and we’ve gone head to head with them before. But we were on today.”
Win that match, and Frontier would reach a goal it set in October, when it began preseason practices but didn’t know if it would even have a volleyball season, due to Covid-19 restrictions set forth by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association. Ultimately, competition for high-risk sports, including volleyball and football, was moved to the spring.
“This was our end goal, for the entire season,” Frontier middle hitter Victoria Leone said. “Watching it come to life is surreal. It’s hard to believe that it actually just happened.”
In the first set, Clarence cut Frontier’s lead to 23-21 on a 5-1 run, but the Falcons notched the final two points to finish the set.
“Serving and passing, which is what volleyball is kind of all about,” Red Devils coach Mike Meyer said, when asked how the Falcons took control of the championship match. “They served a little tougher and adjusted to our serving, and that’s how they were able to score points.”
Then, with the Falcons ahead 17-9 in the second, Clarence closed the gap to 17-13, on points off errors by Frontier. The Falcons, though, answered by scoring the next seven points, behind the service of Gerken, and put away the second set on Leone’s kill.
But down 9-5 early in the third set, the Falcons rallied to tie the game at 10-10, and scored five of the next six points to open their lead to 15-11. Ahead 17-13, Collins’ three kills helped the Falcons score three of the next four points, and Collins and Gerkin each notched kills to end the game.
“When you see it tied like that, you just need to get your head back in the game,” Leone said. “You need to talk to your teammates and you need to tell them, ‘right here is where it starts, and you need to end it right now.’
“They stepped up, they took control of the game, they put balls down, they served tough. We talked to each other, and we kept it loud, and I think that’s what got us through.”