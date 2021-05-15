Frontier sweeps Clarence to win Section VI Class AA girls volleyball title

After the Frontier volleyball team beat Lancaster on Thursday for a berth in the Section VI Class AA championship game, Frontier captain Haley Gerken said her team’s opponent had a message for the Falcons.

“Lancaster actually told us, after we beat them, ‘win it for us, we want it for you guys, and, obviously, we’re behind you,’ ” said Gerkin, a setter for the Falcons. “We also wanted to win this for the people who had great respect for us.”

Saturday afternoon, the Falcons knew they probably weren't the favorite, in the championship game against one of Class AA’s top-tier programs. Regardless, Frontier made good on Lancaster’s request.

Frontier needed just three sets to beat Clarence, 25-21, 25-14, 25-17, in the best-of-five championship match. The Falcons (11-4) dethroned one of Class AA’s top teams on the Red Devils’ home court, and did it in a quick but focused fashion.

Down by four points early in the third set, the Falcons rallied to tie the game at 10-10, part of a run that helped shift the momentum for the Falcons, and helped them complete the sweep of the Red Devils (10-3).

Frontier won its first Class AA volleyball championship since 2013.