Frontier sophomore lacrosse player Bryce Privateer scored the 100th goal of his career Saturday against McLean during the Falcons’ spring break trip to Virginia.

Privateer’s second goal of the game, with about nine minutes remaining in the third quarter, was the milestone score.

Sophomore Bryce Privateer with his 100th goal while in VA. #keepgrinding pic.twitter.com/CnoLXKlC8U — Frontier Falcons Lacrosse (@FalconsFrontier) April 5, 2023

Privateer entered the season with 96 goals and 54 assists and has recorded 10 goals and six assists in four games as Frontier played an aggressive nonleague schedule.

Privateer, in his third year on varsity, had 36 goals and 24 assists as an eighth-grader and 60 goals and 30 assists last spring as a freshman.

Privateer had two goals in the opener in an 8-4 loss against Orchard Park and then two against McLean in a 17-7 loss.

The Falcons bounced back for their first victory of the year in a 9-8 thriller in double overtime Monday against South Lakes (Reston, Va.) in which Privateer had five goals. They closed the trip with an 11-10 loss in overtime to Centreville (Clifton, Va.) on Wednesday. Privateer had a goal in that game.

The Falcons are 1-3 and next play a league home game against Williamsville North on Tuesday (7 p.m. faceoff).