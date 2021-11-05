Frontier rolls to Section VI Class AA volleyball championship

It’s supposed to be difficult to defend a championship in any sport. Yet the Frontier girls volleyball team made it look almost easy this year.
The Falcons are once again the Class AA champions in Section VI competition, defeating Orchard Park 25-21, 25-11 and 25-17 to earn another title on Friday. Even more impressive is the fact that Frontier improved to a 17-1 record for the season.
“This was a good season,” Falcons coach Deb Schruefer said. “Our league is always a bloodbath. I’m just happy that every team had a season this year, and had a chance to take part in the playoffs.
“We have a saying that, ‘It’s we over me.’ They’ve used that all season long, and it’s worked well for them. They all know that they push each other in practice, so they get better.”
The turning point in this contest came late in the first set. Orchard Park (7-12) had taken a 20-18 lead, and the Quakers must have had some visions of repeating its big semifinal upset over Lancaster in the previous round. However, the Falcons answered with five straight points to jump ahead 23-20, and finished the job from there.
“It was important for us to get them out of their system a little bit,” Schruefer said. “We also knew we had to play defense, and that it wasn’t always going to be pretty. We want to keep the ball up so we could do something with it.”
Fittingly, that run was sparked by Marin Collins, a 6-foot freshman who always seemed to be in the middle of the play when Frontier was scoring points.
“For a young kid, that’s a solid skill,” Schruefer said. “When they are 13, 14 years old, the least little thing can trip them. But her teammates are good with her. They bring some levity – actually the whole team is like that. They know what to do for each other.”
Fittingly, Collins scored the final point of the match. A set to her was a little bit off, but she had time to place the ball rather than slam it. It landed untouched in the far corner of the court.
“I love getting the game-point kill,” Collins said. “It was really fun to watch. I loved it.”
Frontier advanced to the Far West Regionals on Friday night in Brockport. The Falcons have never gone beyond that step in school history, and they are looking forward to the challenge. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t pausing at least briefly to enjoy what they’ve done.
“It’s amazing,” senior Haley Gerken said. “Back-to-back – it’s a great feeling.”