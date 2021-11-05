Frontier rolls to Section VI Class AA volleyball championship

It’s supposed to be difficult to defend a championship in any sport. Yet the Frontier girls volleyball team made it look almost easy this year.

The Falcons are once again the Class AA champions in Section VI competition, defeating Orchard Park 25-21, 25-11 and 25-17 to earn another title on Friday. Even more impressive is the fact that Frontier improved to a 17-1 record for the season.

“This was a good season,” Falcons coach Deb Schruefer said. “Our league is always a bloodbath. I’m just happy that every team had a season this year, and had a chance to take part in the playoffs.

“We have a saying that, ‘It’s we over me.’ They’ve used that all season long, and it’s worked well for them. They all know that they push each other in practice, so they get better.”

The turning point in this contest came late in the first set. Orchard Park (7-12) had taken a 20-18 lead, and the Quakers must have had some visions of repeating its big semifinal upset over Lancaster in the previous round. However, the Falcons answered with five straight points to jump ahead 23-20, and finished the job from there.