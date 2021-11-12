Frontier girls volleyball season ends with loss in back-and-forth Class AA regional

Two-time Section VI champion Frontier saw its season end in a tight three-set loss to Section V champion Victor in a Class AA regional at Our Lady of Mercy in Rochester. Game scores were 26-24, 25-23, 25-21.

The first set was emblematic of the back-and-forth affair and how closely matched the two teams were. The score was tied at 19-19 before Victor moved ahead 22-20. Frontier answered and trailed 23-22 before Victor scored the next point for a 24-22 edge before eventually winning the set.

In the third set, Frontier led 11-8 and 20-17, but Victor rallied to win the set and the match.

“I am so incredibly proud of our team,” Frontier coach Deb Schruefer said. “Throughout the season, they pushed each other to be a better teammate and they showed that tonight. … This team truly embraced the mantra: we over me.

“Victor is a very talented team and we wish them the best of luck at states.”

The match was the last for Frontier’s All-Western New York first-team setter Haley Gerken, who played five varsity seasons, set the school career record for assists and signed with LeMoyne College this week. She had 24 assists.