Frontier volleyball enters the week with momentum on its side after going 2-1 last week and ending on a high note by winning Sweet Home’s tournament Saturday.

The week began with the Falcons, ranked No. 2 in the WNY coaches volleyball large school poll, beating No. 3 Williamsville South, 3-2, before losing to No. 1 Lancaster, 3-0, two days later.

Frontier would go on to end its week by beating host and seventh-ranked Sweet Home 2-0 in the tournament final. That followed a runner-up finish a week earlier at the Cheektowaga tournament, won by Sacred Heart for the second consecutive year.

"Our goal coming into this year being a young team is to look to grow every time we’re together,” Frontier coach Deb Schruefer said. “We want to get more comfortable as a team on the court and stay strong. If the game is tight, we can’t get rattled and have to play for one another and stick together.”

Frontier is led by junior outside hitter Marin Collins, a three-time All-Western New York first-team selection who was named to the all-state second in Class AA last season.

The 6-foot-4 Collins gave a verbal commitment to Penn State in June. Her commitment following her participation in the school's 7 Star Camp for the second consecutive year. She also has been a regular invitee to USA Volleyball’s National Team Development Program training series events.

Things don't get easier for Frontier with games against Clarence, Williamsville North and a rematch against Sweet Home.

“The upperclassmen have been great to our freshmen and embracing them. It’s cool because they all play for one another and get excited for each other. As a coach that makes you feel good because we always talk about what it means to be a good team and that’s goals just to watch them.”

Big date for Lancaster

As far as a circle your calendar date in girls volleyball, Lancaster will host Fairport, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AAA, at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in a rematch of their epic five-set Far West Regional last season.

With the victory – game scores were 18-25, 25-23, 25-21, 12-25, 15-13 – Lancaster earned its first trip to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournament since 2007.

The two teams could potentially see each other again in the postseason this year. The state has added Class AAA in girls volleyball, and Lancaster and Niagara Falls are the only schools in Section VI in that classification, meaning one of those two teams will advance to the regional.

Lancaster is ranked No. 4 in the state in Class AAA in the first coaches poll.

Canisius wins EA tournament

During a weekend full of volleyball, Canisius won the gold division of the East Aurora tournament.

The Crusaders beat Rochester's Victor in the quarterfinals, St. Joseph's in the semifinals, and Clarence in the final. The Crusaders won the final in three sets, 28-26, 16-25, 15-9.

Liam O'Keefe and Aaron Jones were named to the All-Tournament Team and Logan Unger was named MVP.

Bradley commits

Orchard Park lacrosse star Mia Bradley has given a verbal commitment to Central Michigan, the Quakers social media account announced.

As a sophomore last spring, Bradley was one of Section VI's top scorers with 41 goals and 52 assists for 93 points.

Connolly Cup for Week 3

The Connolly Cup has announced its award winners for Week 3 of the high school football season.

Here are the Connolly Cup/ADPRO Sports players of the week as chosen by the selection committee:

• Carsen Bane (Jamestown): Ran 19 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Had 11 tackles and four assists on defense.

• Jahkwon Davis (Lockport): Ran for 163 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries.

• Brayden Gibbs (Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton): Completed 66% of his passes with three touchdowns.

• Dalton Giboo (Pioneer): Accounted for 160 total yards and scored four touchdowns. Defensively, he had five tackles and a fumble recovery.

• Chris Gill (Lancaster): Gained 177 yards and scored two touchdowns on 22 carries.

• Logan Halladay (Pioneer): Accounted for 10 tackles and a forced fumble.

• Bryce Hinsdale (CSP): Caught eight passes and scored two touchdowns and scored on a 42-yard run.

• Tyler Pagano (Depew): Two touchdowns and school-record 156 receiving yards helped lead his team to a late come-from-behind victory.

• Terrence Pendergrass (St. Francis): On 34 times, he scored four TDs, while rushing for 137 yards. Added three two-point conversions. Also had eight tackles.

• Isaac Towne (Franklinville/Ellicottville): Completed 50% of his passes and threw three touchdowns.

• Jameson Walsh (Southwestern): On 18 carries, he gained 233 yards and scored three touchdowns. Also had 14 tackles, three sacks and three tackles for loss.

• Landon Welka (St. Francis): Completed 17 of 28 pass attempts for 235 yards and four touchdowns. Also threw three 2-point conversions. Contributed eight tackles on defense.

• Noah Willoughby (South Park): Threw for three touchdowns while completing 15 of 28 pass attempts and also ran for another TD.

• Patrick Wind (Clarence): Had nine receptions and three touchdowns. His 184 receiving yards set a school record. Also added a two-point conversion.

• Julian Woodworth (Medina): Ran for 150 yards and four TDs.