From house of pain to house of joy, Clarence wins Class A boys lacrosse title at OP

Quaker Field is no longer Zach Norton’s personal house of pain.

The senior and his Clarence teammates achieved the ultimate memory – one that will forever trump any bad ones – on that field Thursday afternoon in sunny, summer-time conditions.

The Red Devils are kings of the hill in Section VI Class A boys lacrosse for the first time since 2011.

They earned their spot at the top by defeating host Orchard Park 11-3 a few hours before the Quakers' seniors attended their graduation ceremony down the road at Highmark Stadium.

Junior Jake Stevens recorded three goals and two assists, while classmate Matthew Slowinski scored four goals. Norton had two goals and two assists for Clarence, which avenged last month's 13-8 regular-season defeat to OP.

“This is my first time winning here and it’s my last time wearing a Clarence uniform, so it’s great to come out on top,” Norton said. “We knew we were a better team than we were then. We cut down on mistakes. … It’s the best feeling in the world.”

“We’ve been away from this game since 2015,” said Clarence coach Charlie Warkenthein, who was an assistant when the Red Devils won in 2011. “It’s nice to get back to it.”