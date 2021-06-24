From house of pain to house of joy, Clarence wins Class A boys lacrosse title at OP

Quaker Field is no longer Zach Norton’s personal house of pain.
The senior and his Clarence teammates achieved the ultimate memory – one that will forever trump any bad ones – on that field Thursday afternoon in sunny, summer-time conditions.
The Red Devils are kings of the hill in Section VI Class A boys lacrosse for the first time since 2011.
They earned their spot at the top by defeating host Orchard Park 11-3 a few hours before the Quakers' seniors attended their graduation ceremony down the road at Highmark Stadium.
Junior Jake Stevens recorded three goals and two assists, while classmate Matthew Slowinski scored four goals. Norton had two goals and two assists for Clarence, which avenged last month's 13-8 regular-season defeat to OP.
“This is my first time winning here and it’s my last time wearing a Clarence uniform, so it’s great to come out on top,” Norton said. “We knew we were a better team than we were then. We cut down on mistakes. … It’s the best feeling in the world.”
“We’ve been away from this game since 2015,” said Clarence coach Charlie Warkenthein, who was an assistant when the Red Devils won in 2011. “It’s nice to get back to it.”
Though there was no season last year due to the pandemic, OP came in as the defending champion and had won 26 of the past 29 section titles in its class.
Not Thursday.
The victory proved sweetest to Norton. The senior, who will play football at Brockport, has played against OP teams in football and lacrosse at Quaker Field before, only to come out on the losing end.
That included two football games during the Fall II sports campaign, including a season-ending playoff May 7.
The bad memories have officially been flushed. Norton played a role in the Red Devils pulling away after a 2-2 first quarter. He scored twice during a second half in which Clarence limited Orchard Park to one goal.
The Devils broke the 2-2 tie on Cameron Heim’s goal 50 seconds into the second quarter with Stevens picking up the assist. It stayed that way until Slowinski scored with 1:50 left to help Clarence take a 4-2 lead into halftime.
The confidence tank filled up even more when Stevens scored back-to-back goals, the latter with 5:29 left, to make it 6-2.
The Quakers pounced on a rare turnover in Clarence territory and made it a three-goal deficit on Jake Echeverria’s goal with 1:27 left.
It was still anyone’s game, but Norton scored early in the fourth to spark Clarence’s finishing run. Jesse Wooley, Brayden Breeze, Slowinski and Norton closed the scoring. Goalkeeper Jack Scherrer made 13 saves.
Clarence’s defense paid close attention to Echeverria and Jack Neeson, sliding early toward each player and forcing him to his off-hand, Warkenthein said. Each had just one goal, while Matty Keane had OP’s other goal.
“I would say since the Hamburg game (an 8-7 loss), we just starting putting it together,” Warkenthein said. “Defensively these guys were incredible today.”
“Their defense had an answer for our offense and our offense didn’t have an answer for them,” OP coach Larry Catalano said. “Clarence is a good team. We had too many unforced errors … I thought their ‘D’ just dominated our ‘O.’ They won all the one-on-one matchups.”
Slowinski said the unsung hero was faceoff man Nick Yemma, who won 9 of 17 draws and grabbed six ground balls. Clarence only won two draws during its May 24 loss to the Quakers.
Seems like that was so long ago.