Friday roundup: Ciezki, Hayes in All-Star Games, Monsignor Martin college commitments

Many Western New York high school athletes were busy competing nationally Friday, or confirming where they will be playing collegiately. Here's a look:

All-Stars

St. Mary’s senior guard Shay Ciezki participated in the “Who’s NXT? All American Game,” on Friday before the women’s final four games in Brooklyn Park, Minn. She was the only player from New York listed on the roster, and she played for Team Justice against Team Equity.

It’s the second consecutive week the Penn State signee has participated in an All-Star Game. She competed in Best of Buffalo a week ago.

Joining Ciezki in Minneapolis, but at a different event, is Cardinal O’Hara freshman Kyla Hayes. She’s in town for the Blue Star 30's All-Star Game on Saturday. She will play for Team Nichols and will face Team Ponton. She also was expected to be in attendance for Friday’s women’s final four games.

Commitments

• St. Joseph’s announced that four seniors had signed letters of intent. Justin Glover (Daemen/basketball), Deven Perry (Hilbert/football), Pharrell Livingston (New Haven/football), and Brennan McElroy (Allegheny/football).

• Canisius’ Braydon Vandenberg announced on Twitter his commitment to University at Buffalo for wrestling. He was the Monsignor Martin Wrestler of the Year and won the 215-pound weight class at the All-Catholic championships.

