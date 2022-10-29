Frewsburg wins fourth straight sectional girls soccer title; Ellicottville repeats in Class D

Taytum Jimerson scored with five minutes remaining to lift Frewsburg to its fourth consecutive Section VI girls soccer championship with a 3-2 victory against Wilson on Saturday at Dunkirk.

The Bears now have Class C titles in 2019, 2021 and 2022 with a Class B2 title in 2020.

In a rematch of last year’s final, Frewsburg jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half on goals from Ashlyn Samuelson at the eight-minute mark and Ava Jimerson at the 24-minute mark on an assist from Alexandra Hultberg.

Wilson (13-6) was not done, however, as junior Leia Cloy scored on a penalty kick with 27 minutes remaining and she then tied the game at 2-2.

Wilson managed to do something no other team had done this season – score two goals in a game against Frewsburg, which won 17 of its first 18 games by shutout. Cloy’s two goals were the first scored against the Bears since a 2-1 victory at City Honors on Sept. 9.

That set the stage for the Jimerson twins, as Taytum’s game-winner was assisted by sister Ava.

Frewsburg (18-0) will play the Section V champion next Saturday at Niagara Wheatfield in the Far West Regional in Class C.

Ellicottville wins D girls soccer

Layla Kerns scored with 41 seconds left in the game to give Ellicottville its first back-to-back girls soccer sectional titles since 2012 and ’13 with a 1-0 victory against North Collins in the Class D final at Dunkirk.

Kerns scored the game’s lone goal off an assist from leading scorer Audrey Hurlburt.

Ellicottville (12-6) has gone 12-1 in its last 13 games after an 0-5 start to the season and now heads to the Far West Regionals against the Section V champion on Friday at Niagara Wheatfield.

Abby Chudy made five saves for the shutout as Ellicottville has outscored its last three opponents, 11-0.

North Collins finished 7-8-2.

State tennis ends

Clarence’s Julia Laspro lost, 6-4, 6-4, to No. 1 seed Isabella Sha from Long Island’s Friends Academy in the seventh-place match at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association girls tennis tournament in Schenectady.