Frewsburg in Class C, Ellicottville in Class D earn sectional girls soccer crowns

Junior Alexandra Hultberg scored her 19th goal and 51st point of the season in the third minute of the second half and it stood up to give Frewsburg a 1-0 victory over Wilson in the Section VI Class C girls soccer championship game at Dunkirk.
Senior Tyra Clark had the assist on the goal, which came off a throw-in from the end line.
The ball ended up on the foot of Hultberg.
"She stuck her foot out and smashed the ball up under the crossbar," Frewsburg coach Scott Stone said. "Those two have been our two leading goal-scorers and they came through in the clutch for us again."
Until then it was a scoreless game, but Stone said he was not anxious at all.
"When your defense can go 18 games giving up just one goal, you don't get nervous," Stone said. "We held our composure and we felt if we could get one (goal), our defense would hold them."
That's just what happened.
Frewsburg (17-2), the No. 3 seed, was undefeated since losing out of class to strong larger schools in Class AA Clarence and Class A Grand Island. That followed a 16-0 season and sectional title in 2020.
Frewsburg advances to the Far West Regionals against the Section V champion at 2 p.m. Saturday at Caledonia-Mumford.
Wilson was No. 4 in a bracket that saw the top two seeds lose in the semifinal round.
Class D
Sisters Audrey and Mandy Hurlburt each scored in overtime for top-seeded Ellicottville (12-3), giving the Eagles a 3-1 win over North Collins (9-7-1) in the Class D championship game at Eden.
North Collins, the second seed, scored a first-half goal, but Brooke Butler scored her 11th of the season for the Eagles in the 26th minute to tie the game.
It stayed that way until Audrey, a sophomore, scored in the third minute of the first extra period.
Mandy, a senior co-captain, added her goal in the fifth minute of the second OT. It was Mandy's 21st goal and 50th point on the season. Audrey's goal was her fifth goal and 12th point.
"We definitely played a great game, but we had trouble finding the net in regulation," Ellicottville coach Tammy Eddy said. "Brooke scored off an indirect kick. Mandy's goal was on a lofty ball just under the cross bar. Audrey did it on her own, beating the defense."
Ellicottville heads to the Far West Regionals to face the Section V champion at 5 p.m. Friday at Caledonia-Mumford.