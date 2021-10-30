Frewsburg in Class C, Ellicottville in Class D earn sectional girls soccer crowns

Junior Alexandra Hultberg scored her 19th goal and 51st point of the season in the third minute of the second half and it stood up to give Frewsburg a 1-0 victory over Wilson in the Section VI Class C girls soccer championship game at Dunkirk.

Senior Tyra Clark had the assist on the goal, which came off a throw-in from the end line.

The ball ended up on the foot of Hultberg.

"She stuck her foot out and smashed the ball up under the crossbar," Frewsburg coach Scott Stone said. "Those two have been our two leading goal-scorers and they came through in the clutch for us again."

Until then it was a scoreless game, but Stone said he was not anxious at all.

"When your defense can go 18 games giving up just one goal, you don't get nervous," Stone said. "We held our composure and we felt if we could get one (goal), our defense would hold them."

That's just what happened.

Frewsburg (17-2), the No. 3 seed, was undefeated since losing out of class to strong larger schools in Class AA Clarence and Class A Grand Island. That followed a 16-0 season and sectional title in 2020.