With 0.3 seconds left in the Section VI Class AA boys basketball final and the score tied 52-52, Niagara Falls’ James Robinson stepped to the free throw line.

At stake was the Wolverines’ first sectional championship since 2019 and revenge for last year’s tough loss to Jamestown in the championship game.

The senior stepped to the line, dribbled five times, paused and then calmly drained the basket, giving Niagara Falls a 53-52 victory in front of a packed arena Saturday at Buffalo State.

The third-seeded Wolverines (21-2) overcame a 31-23 halftime deficit and withstood a Red Raiders' run late in the fourth quarter.

“Dawg mentality,” Robinson said afterward. “I was thinking, ‘I got to make this free throw.’ It was the only thing going through my head. ‘It’s got to be the best shot I take all day.’ I made it.”

Robinson ended with a team-high 19 points, in addition to several crucial rebounds. Nick Estell and Ephraim Strong both scored 11 points, Davon Wade had seven, and Omarion Ralands scored five points. Ralands also had a crucial steal during a Jamestown possession late in the game.

Jaydian Johnson had 14 points for Jamestown (19-4), the top seed and defending regional champions, while Trey Drake had 11. Sean Paige scored 15 before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

At first, the game looked to be a rerun of last year’s championship with Jamestown applying stifling defense in the paint and nullifying drives by Robinson, Ralands, and Strong. The Wolverines only mustered seven points in the first quarter as Robinson was held scoreless.

“I think they really took it to us physically in the first half and I think we didn’t pressure as much,” Niagara Falls coach Carlos Bradberry said. “At halftime, the only adjustment we made was to be better defensively. We had to make them earn every basket.”

Drake, Jamestown’s star multi-sport athlete, was an especially big challenge to guard.

“I tried to be more physical with him and get him out of the spots he wants to shoot at, force him to his weaker side,” said Strong, who was matched up with Drake for most of the night. Drake was limited to two points in the second half, both on free throws.

Niagara Falls opened the second half on a tear. Robinson notched nine points in the third quarter and Strong hit a key 3-pointer as the Wolverines chopped down the Red Raiders’ lead. Jamestown coach Ben Drake called a series of timeouts to try to refocus his team, but momentum was clearly on the Wolverines’ side by the end of the third quarter as they had gained a 42-40 lead.

The Red Raiders did not go quietly. Johnson hit a deep 3-pointer as part of his 10 fourth-quarter points to put Jamestown ahead. Then, with 7:27 to play, Paige was whistled for a charge and fouled out. Despite the setback, the Red Raiders took a seven-point lead with five minutes to go.

Niagara Falls battled back. With 1:36 to play, Robinson scored on a rainbow 3-pointer that tied the game.

“As soon as it left his hands, I knew it was going in, just because down the stretch he’s been making those plays … he’s probably the one guy that I felt the best about going to shoot those free throws at the end of the game,” Bradberry said. Robinson was ranked No. 8 in Class AA statewide in 3-pointers made headed into Saturday’s game.

After another Jamestown foul, the Wolverines made one of two free throws for a 52-51 lead as the atmosphere in the arena reached a fever pitch.

Johnson tied the game on a foul shot, but Niagara Falls had possession and was able to burn clock. Then, another whistle and another foul was assessed to Jamestown that led to Robinson’s game-winner.

“The game got close, we got up, then they came back again. I’m like, ‘We got to get back up again,” Robinson said. “For the rest of the game, we were playing together.”

Niagara Falls will travel to Rush-Henrietta High School on March 11 to challenge the Section V champion in the Far West Regional round of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournament.