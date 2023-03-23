This past season Fry, 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, led the Hillbillies to the Section VI Class C championship game and was named to All-Western New York. He led Section VI in passing yards (2,740), attempts (311), and completions (195). Fry was third in touchdowns with 27.

“I’m ecstatic to announce my decision to reclassify to the class of 2024 with Trinity-Pawling School,” Fry said on social media. “I am excited and extremely grateful for the opportunity. Thank you to the Fredonia football coaches and my teammates for supporting me and helping me get to this point. I wouldn’t have the opportunities I do without you. This is only the beginning.”