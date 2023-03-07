With the crossover B championship hanging in the balance, Fredonia junior Davion White grabbed Lewiston-Porter’s miss and went the length of the court and hit a right-handed layup to secure the Hillbillies' appearance in the Far West Regionals with a 64-63 overtime win, extending their winning streak to a season-high six games.

The Lancers had an opportunity to win the game, but missed a right-wing 3-pointer at the buzzer on a possession in which Fredonia double-teamed multiple Lewiston-Porter players, leading to them picking up their dribble.

“It’s just hard work and refusing not to lose,” White said. “I didn’t do it for myself. I did it for my team. I kind of told myself I was going to take the shot because I feel like my teammates have faith in me, so it gives me the confidence to score.”

White was too big against a Lancers defense that seemed too small, regardless of whom they put on him. He finished with a team-high 21 points and 15 rebounds, eight being offensive, while shooting 8 of 15 from the field.

With the win, No. 10 Fredonia continues its run, which has seen it knock off Class B2 No. 1 seed Salamanca and Class B1 No. 1 seed Lewiston-Porter in consecutive games. In doing so, the Hillbillies ended the Warriors’ 14-game win streak and ended the season of a Lancers' program that had only lost to a Class A or AA school prior to Tuesday.

“I really think the body of work we have with our non-league schedule is coming full circle and paying off right now,” Fredonia coach Nick Bertrando said. “We’ve really tried to schedule tough for the playoffs and as we move on to the Far West Regionals.”

Fredonia had to overcome a Lewiston-Porter offense headlined by senior Jalen Duff and junior Bobby Beilein, who have scored 67.7% of the Lancers' points this season. In his final career game, Duff went out doing everything possible to keep the team’s season alive.

Duff scored a game-high 33 points, his 10th 30-point game of the season, on 13 of 34 shooting, and went 6 of 9 from the free-throw line. Duff also had a team-high 14 rebounds and six assists.

Beilein was held to 14 points on 4 of 17 shooting, along with five rebounds and five steals.

“Those are two next-level players,” Bertrando said. “They’re three-level scorers at this level, and the biggest thing we know as a team is they’re going to hit shots, but we just have to make sure the shots they hit are tougher. If we can wear them down with constant pressure and hope for a miss at the end, we’d be in good shape, and, luckily, we had enough to overcome.”

Fredonia started the game slowly, and didn’t hit a field-goal until there was a minute left in the first quarter. Lewiston-Porter led after each of the first two quarters, but Fredonia went on a second-half run to tie the game at 47 entering the fourth. The score was knotted at 60 entering overtime.

“The guys knew that we’ve been up, down and tied before throughout the long season,” Bertrando said. “The bottom line is to go out there and trust your teammates.”

Senior Ethan Fry took the blame for the slow start, saying he was too focused on getting his 1,000th career point. He started the game 0 of 8, but, eventually, would score 15 points on 5 of 20 shooting. With Fredonia’s season continuing, he enters the crossover game seven points shy of the milestone.

“Offensively, I was trying to play a one-man show,” Fry said. “I was just trying to hit 1K, and that was the problem with our offense. It was stalling. Once I started playing my game and facilitating like I normally do, it helped me on offense. My shot just wasn’t falling, so I had to make up for it on defense.”

Fredonia will look to continue its run on Saturday at 1:15 p.m. against the Section V winner between Newark and Wellsville.