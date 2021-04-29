Fredonia All-WNY guard Tyler Putney commits to Daemen basketball

Fredonia senior guard Tyler Putney has committed to play basketball at Daemen College, he announced on social media Thursday.
The 6-foot-6 Putney averaged 20.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists this season as Fredonia won its first Section VI title since 2016.
I am proud to announce that I am fully committed to Daemen College and their basketball program. #gowildcats@DaemenMBB @FredoniaHSathl1 @bufnewspreptalk @wnyhoopmania @DemFredBoys @FredoniaFTBL @GregLarsonWDOE— Tyler Putney (@tylerputney23) April 29, 2021
An All-Western New York fourth-team selection, Putney scored 36 points in a quarterfinal win over Olmsted and added 23 points in Class B-3 title game win against Roy-Hart.